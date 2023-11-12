'So every little bit helps': Salvo's support group raise funds for a cause

A procession of walkers wearing the Salvation Army's red shield made their way around Lake Wendouree on Saturday, November 11, as part of an annual fundraising and awareness campaign.
Ballarat's Karinya Support Service organised the Walking Home event, which was a chance for the group to raise some much needed funds for their work.
The group provides several family welfare services, including crisis accommodation, childcare, case management and counselling.
Its clients include those who have experienced family violence, trauma, homelessness and social isolation.
The Walking Home fundraiser began in 2016, and sees Karinya support staff and community members join together for a walk around the lake.
Donations were taken on the day, either prior to the walk or at a stall operated by Karinya staff at the Lake Wendouree farmers market.
Karinya Support Services child, youth and communities team leader Louise Jeffrey said she was pleased with Saturday's turnout, and was able to talk to the public about the work the group does in the community.
"The money that we raise is for our children and young people who come through our program," Ms Jeffrey said.
"With the funds raised we will look at doing a variety of things for the children. We want to be able to offer them opportunities that their peers may have that these kids do not have available to them.
"Whether that be activities outside of school, linking them in with a pediatrician, buying them a new school uniform, new shoes.
"Just things so that they don't stand out for experiencing financial hardship or vulnerability at home. We want them to feel like the other kids."
The group has a fundraising goal of $5000.
Donations are still open and can be made online at the Karinya Support Service's website.
Ms Jeffrey said the group recognised the continuing impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people's hip pocket, but asked the community to dig deep for a good cause.
"We are aware that everyone is experiencing a bit more financial hardship with the cost of living at the moment. But the people experiencing that might be on incomes, with permanent positions and permanent jobs," she said.
"It is really, really tough on families that are on Centrelink payments, one payment, and multiple children. They are doing it really tough. So every little bit helps."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.