200 not out: Primary school teacher's blood donation milestone

Newington Primary School teacher David Westaway celebrated an impressive milestone on Saturday, November 11, making his 200th blood donation at the Lifeblood Ballarat Donor Centre.
Mr Westaway made his first donation in 1983, at the age of 18, and since then has been hooked, literally, to the donor chair.
"I am probably more excited about the next one, because then I will be level with Glen Maxwell and Jason Gillespie at 201 not out. I am looking forward to that," Mr Westaway said.
Mr Westaway said he enjoyed thinking about where his blood and plasma went to and what it could do for strangers facing a multitude of health issues.
"It is something that doesn't cost me anything. It is a renewable resource for me," he said.
"Later on, I feel like it has been fortunate because my wife has had cancer at one point in her life and I was already doing this.
"I thought thankfully there will have been a whole lot of other people who have contributed too, and it has been able to help her with her treatments.
"If people don't do it, you end up with a lot of people who can't be treated, who don't have any way of surviving car accidents and things like that.
"I thought, 'it is not really costing me anything besides sitting around for a few hours so why not?' "
Otherwise, the enticement of free sausage rolls has been enough to make Mr Westaway keep coming back.
"Plus they give me sausage rolls afterwards. I will do anything for sausage rolls," he said.
"They put on a pretty good feed for you afterwards. So if somebody is wanting a little nibble of something, there is lots of good food here.
"The people here are very lovely and very welcoming. They make everyone feel special while they are donating."
According to Lifeblood Australia statistics, 80 Ballarat locals need to donate blood and plasma per day for the city to play its part in maintaining Australia's blood supply.
If donating blood isn't your style, plasma can be taken, something in great demand due to the variety of uses it has in modern medicine.
A medication made from plasma, called IVIG, helps cancer patients remain strong enough to fight the disease by boosting their immune systems.
IVIG can also help kill Myeloma, a type of bone cancer, and can halt tumours caused by cancer from growing inside of the body.
A Lifeblood spokesperson encouraged the Ballarat community to book in a donation over the festive season, and thanked all their return donors.
"Lifeblood is really grateful for all of our donors, especially our milestone donors because we do realise that is such a commitment to help save somebody, a complete stranger," the spokesperson said.
For more information on how to donate, visit https://www.lifeblood.com.au/.
