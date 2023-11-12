The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Health

200 not out: Primary school teacher's blood donation milestone

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 12 2023 - 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newington Primary School teacher David Westaway celebrated an impressive milestone on Saturday, November 11, making his 200th blood donation at the Lifeblood Ballarat Donor Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.