Hard Quiz master Tom Gleeson coming to Ballarat with his new Gear

Hard Quiz master and Gold Logie winner Tom Gleeson is no stranger to Ballarat or its eccentricities as a regional city.
The comic has played shows in the city countless times, first as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's regional road shows, and then solo gigs at BallaRatCat comedy club.
He recalled one particular show where he brushed up against a particularly stubborn Ballaratian, and ended up having to kick them out of the venue.
"I used to do this bit at the end of the show, it was to do with James Blunt's You're Beautiful, I would often get an audience member to sit on stage with me as I made fun of the song. All they had to do was sit next to me, it was a bit of fun," Mr Gleeson said.
"In Ballarat, I just said, 'can you come up on stage', and I turn around and they hadn't gotten out of their seat.
"I said again, 'come up it will be a bit of fun don't worry about it', and they just looked at me and refused. I was like, 'are you serious? You are not going to get up?' and they said, 'nup'."
A comedian of principles, Mr Gleeson then resorted to giving the bad sport audience member a taste of their own medicine.
"So what I did was, I said, 'if you don't come up on stage, you don't get to see what happens, that is not fair, so I want you two to leave, get up and leave'.
"They got up and started to leave, and the crowd started to clap, and I said, 'nope, no claps, I just want to hear the sorry sounds of them leaving'.
"They were walking out of the theatre and all you could hear was the sound of their foot steps, thud, thud, thud, and then the doors shut and I got the next person on stage and we had fun."
Maybe it was something in the Ballarat water, but Mr Gleeson said he had never experienced anything like it during his whole county-spanning stand-up tour.
"I am not joking, everyone in every regional city, every capital city jumped up on stage. Ballarat was the only place where they refused," Mr Gleeson said.
"If that person is reading, you are a very unique, stubborn individual."
Mr Gleeson will return to Ballarat on November 30 as part of his new stand-up show called Gear.
He described it as his best bits brought together over the past three years, where he was touring with Hard Quiz Live and had no time to perform proper stand-up shows.
"I guess what that means really is that I have got a larger catchment for material, because I have been collecting ideas for over three years," Mr Gleeson said.
"This is all my new gear, my latest stuff ... It is hard to give a shopping list but I share all of my dodgy opinions, I have a lot of tall stories about revenge.
"I have a story about how I caught someone trying to steal my Volvo in the Melbourne CBD.
"It is a range of stories and then at the end I invite the audience to tell me what they didn't believe, I correct the record, people heckle me, I pay them out and they never win. Everyone is happy.
"Whereas all of the other comedians, if you have been doing a show for a year, you are doing some pretty watered down s***.
"So I wouldn't go and see anyone else, I would go and see me."
Mr Gleeson's Gear is coming to the Ballarat Civic Hall on November 30.
Fans of Hard Quiz, Taskmaster or stand-up in general are promised to have a good time. Although need to play along when the crowd work antics begin.
"I am pretty much the best comedian in Australia, and I am visiting Ballarat. There you go, game, set, match," Mr Gleeson said.
"Are you gonna wait for some other comedian to turn up? Who is it? When are they going to be there?"
Tickets can be bought online.
