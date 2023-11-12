Sale of the century: Five CBD buildings up for sale in 'unprecedented' offering

Five key Ballarat CBD properties have been listed for sale in an "unprecedented" real estate offering which could have wide implications for the city's hospitality scene.
The George Hotel, the Quality Inn Heritage on Lydiard, and the freeholds for 43 Lydiard Street North, 22 Armstrong Street North and 24-28 Armstrong Street North were listed for sale online on Friday.
The combined package, dubbed "The Ballarat Collection" includes the freehold and businesses for the George Hotel and Quality Inn Heritage on Lydiard.
The other freeholds are for buildings containing hospitality businesses such as Hop Temple, Roy Hammond and Zambrero.
The sale comes as the couple who owns the properties, Waubra farmers Lawrence and Kerryn Gallagher retire.
The pair bought the George Hotel in about 1999, and have since increased their property footprint in the Ballarat CBD to include the buildings for sale.
Mr Gallagher said the many businesses who are tenants in the buildings, such as Hop Temple, Roy Hammond, Zambrero and Peasant still have a lot of time left on their leases and are unlikely to be affected by the sale.
Peasant and Heirloom Catering Co owner Daniel Tesoriero said patrons who had bookings ahead of time at the restaurant do not need to worry about a surprise cancellation, and that business would continue as usual.
"One way or another we will continue to go forward, whether in that space or another," Mr Tesoriero said.
JLL Hotels and Hospitality is the agency listing the sale, in conjunction with Melbourne-based Cropley Commercial.
The listing on realcommercial.com.au describes the collection of properties as an "unprecedented collection of five hospitality assets in prestigious Ballarat CBD location."
The Courier understands the five properties would likely be sold together to a large Melbourne-based investor.
Included in the package are 28 gaming machine entitlements and a combined accommodation of 28 hotel rooms.
The five properties consist of more than one acre in the Ballarat CBD for sale.
Expressions of interest have opened for the bundle of properties and will close on December 7.
Elsewhere in Ballarat's CBD, clothing retailer Country Road has launched its flagship regional store on the corner of Sturt and Camp streets.
The new Officeworks building is being constructed at the old car park on Creswick Road which was used for COVID-19 testing during the pandemic and has mainly sat empty since it was built.
It is not yet known what will replace the current Officeworks site.
In a project set to shake-up Ballarat's central cityscape, the council has approved a six-storey office block on Mair Street, opposite GovHub.
The car park on the proposed site of 222 Mair Street will be demolished to make way for the building, and was designed by John Wardle architects, who also designed the GovHub.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.