The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Near misses for Ballarat trainers in country cups

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 12 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Ballarat-trained Crackerjack Prince has just fallen short of making it back-to-back country cups, pipped on the line on Saturday's Ballan Cup (1512m) held at Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.