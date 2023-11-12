Near misses for Ballarat trainers in country cups

Stepping up the 1200m was always going to be risk for the flying mare who has excelled over 1000m and 1100m, and it proved to be the case as she was no match for superstar Imperatriz which took out the $3 million race. Asfoora sat third in running down the straight, but when asked to let go by jockey Mitchell Aitken had little to give, weakening to finish near the tail of the field.