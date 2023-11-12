Near misses for Ballarat trainers in country cups

THE Ballarat-trained Crackerjack Prince has just fallen short of making it back-to-back country cups, pipped on the line on Saturday's Ballan Cup (1512m) held at Geelong.
Crackerjack Prince, and eventual winner Independent Road loomed up on the outside of leader Mr Me in the closing stages of the race and for a period, it looked like the Archie Alexander-trained six-year-old winner of the Avoca Cup was ready to take the lead.
But Independent Road found a little extra about 150m from home and was able to hold on for a win from Crackerjack Prince by just under half a length.
In what turned out to be an almost weekend for Miners Rest trainers, Pat Kearney's Yellowbrick Road came within just .2 of a length from winning Sunday's Ararat Gold Cup (2200m).
Leading throughout running, Yellowbrick Road found itself slightly off the rails at the home turn, allowing the Jason Warren-trained Grand Piero to get the inside running.
Yellowbrick Road fought on gamely and responded to hard riding by jockey Neil Farley and gained ground in final 100m to fall just short of victory. The pair pulled away from the rest of the field with Recreant finishing third more 1.7 lengths from the winner.
Meanwhile, the brilliant spring campaign of Henry Dwyer's Asfoora looks to have come to an end after the mare was well beaten in Saturday's group one Champions Stakes (1200m) at Flemington.
Stepping up the 1200m was always going to be risk for the flying mare who has excelled over 1000m and 1100m, and it proved to be the case as she was no match for superstar Imperatriz which took out the $3 million race. Asfoora sat third in running down the straight, but when asked to let go by jockey Mitchell Aitken had little to give, weakening to finish near the tail of the field.
Victory in the group two Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield and a second in the group one Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley to Imperatriz were the highlights of the spring for the five-year-old.
She will likely head to the paddock for a well-earned rest before a tilt at either the Oakleigh Plate or Black Caviar Lightning Stakes in the autumn. Her affinity with the Caulfield track may see owners aim her at the Oakleigh Plate as she chases her elusive first group one win. A trip to Royal Ascot in June could still be on the agenda if she runs well throughout the early autumn carnival.
But there was one big success with the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace bold frontrunner Pride of Jenni capping off a spectacular Melbourne Cup week by taking out the Champions Mile at Flemington.
It is the second group one for this six-year-old in eight days. Pride of Jenni took out the Empire Rose Stakes on November 4 before backing up on Saturday. Remarkably, the six-year-old had only won three races in her 23 other starts prior to the week.
Ascot could also be on the card for the mare with Maher telling racing.com after the race that she was a chance to head overseas
"When mares are in form, they can do that," a delighted Maher said. "I thought (last) Saturday would have had some effect on her. But we dotted the I's and crossed the T's during the week and she hasn't done anything really.
"It was a small field and I thought it was worth a throw at the stumps."
Maher was asked whether the All-Star Mile in March would be tempting and he said there were even bigger goals in sight. "The All-Star Mile and maybe Royal Ascot," he said. "The Queen Anne (1600m)."
