World's Longest Lunch visits Ballarat

Foodies from around the Ballarat region have dined in style, with the The World's Longest Lunch making its debut in Ballarat on Saturday, November 11.
The event is an iconic element of the long-running Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, and hosted dozens of diners in the spring warmth at The Goods Shed.
Diners enjoyed a menu from award-winning chef Konstantin Putkin featuring Ballarat's best produce including elements from 1816 Bakehouse, Saltbush Kitchen, Salt Kitchen Charcuterie, Inglenook Dairy, drinks from Itinerant Spirits and more.
The event was a part of the Ballarat Unlocked series, featuring some of the city's best food and drink producers.
"This is the second year we have run the Ballarat Unlocked series which is really about celebrating Ballarat's burgeoning food and drink scene with emerging producers, brewers, distillers and restaurants ... against the backdrop of the rich tapestry of Ballarat's history, culture and architecture," Melbourne Food and Wine Festival project director Liz Hamilton told The Courier last week.
