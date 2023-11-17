Rockin' around the clock at the Ballarat Rock 'N' Roll festival

The Ballarat Rock 'N' Roll Festival has attracted fans from far and wide for the 2023 festival held at Federation University's Mount Helen Campus on November 11 and 12.
This event, in its second year featured dress up competitions, solo line dance lessons and cars on display.
Kirsty Robinson, one of the events organisers said they were looking forward to welcoming interstate visitors, including from South Australia and NSW.
It was one of a number of events on during the weekend, including the popular Ballarat Show.
And the events keep on coming in Ballarat this Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.
Run For a Cause takes place on Sunday while the Clunes Show returns for another year.
Australia's biggest ever joust will also happen at the popular Kryal Castle at the Victorian Medieval Festival.
