The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Council

Des Hudson to serve as mayor for 2023

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 13 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 7:44pm
Councillor Des Hudson has been voted Ballarat's mayor for the next 12 months, with Peter Eddy voted deputy mayor.

