Des Hudson to serve as mayor for 2023

Councillor Des Hudson has been voted Ballarat's mayor for the next 12 months, with Peter Eddy voted deputy mayor.
The first count resulted in a tie with four votes each for Des Hudson and Amy Johnson.
The second vote saw Cr Hudson with the majority.
Cr Hudson won with five votes from himself and councillors Mark Harris, Peter Eddy, Daniel Moloney and Belinda Coates.
A mayor must be elected from an absolute majority.
Councillors Des Hudson, Amy Johnson, and Belinda Coates all put their hand in the ring for the top role.
Chief executive officer Evan King took over the proceedings for the vote.
Cr Hudson was elected in 2022 as mayor, and was first elected in 2002. He served as mayor in 2015-2016.
During the special meeting held on Monday, November 13, Cr Hudson said he was "extremely humbled".
"We continue to deliver a better Ballarat," he said.
Cr Hudson said the council needed to remain "disciplined" to complete council's extensive capital works list.
He said the council would keep "the pressure" on the legacy projects promised for Ballarat after the 2026 Commonwealth Games were cancelled in July.
Cr Hudson's family, his wife and young daughters, were in attendance.
In his speech he thanked them for their support and sacrifice, as well as his father.
The next local government election, where residents vote for their councillors will be held November 2024.
City of Ballarat has 9 councillors covering three wards, central, north and south.
The mayor receives a yearly allowance of $126,958 and the deputy receives $63,480.
