The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

'Don't sneak into other people's houses': Man warned after boozy break-in

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
November 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An amused magistrate has told a landscape gardener he needs to stop his pattern of offending, after he and a friend broke into an empty home for a night of drinking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help