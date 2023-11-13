'Don't sneak into other people's houses': Man warned after boozy break-in

An amused magistrate has told a landscape gardener he needs to stop his pattern of offending, after he and a friend broke into an empty home for a night of drinking.
Michael Boyd, 30, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to one charge relating to the incident.
According to a police summary, about midnight on June 15, 2023, Boyd and a friend broke into an empty home on Forrest Street, Wendouree.
While there, the pair proceeded to drink alcohol until the early hours of the morning.
About 9.30am, when one of the owners came to hang curtains in their empty rental property, they were met by a dog's nose poking around the front door.
Startled, the owner called for help, and was assisted by another person who entered the home and located the two offenders.
Police arrived about 10:20am as the two men were being dragged from the property.
You've got to stop committing offences, so don't sneak into other people's houses and drink beer and do whatever you were doing that night.- Magistrate Hugh Radford
They were arrested and interviewed, where Boyd made full admissions to breaking into the house.
Defence counsel for Boyd said the 30-year-old had a moderate intellectual disability which affected his memory and ability to process words.
They said Mr Boyd had also struggled with alcohol for many years.
"The demon here again has been alcohol," they said.
But, Boyd's lawyer said the 30-year-old had subsequently started a 36-month Community Corrections Order with mandatory alcohol treatment, and their client now only drank about four beers a week.
Magistrate Hugh Radford suppressed a laugh when hearing about the young men's behaviour.
"You've got to stop committing offences, so don't sneak into other people's houses and drink beer and do whatever you were doing that night," he said.
Boyd was convicted and fined $400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.