Truck leak closes Western Freeway at Wendouree

A massive cleanup is continuing after an oil leak on the Western Freeway near the Gillies Road overpass.
Both Beaufort-bound lanes were closed for hours as crews worked to clean up the spill, with traffic diverted along Gillies Road to Ring Road.
The cause of the incident is not yet known, but a truck was seen moving around while supervised by police and fire crews about 80 metres west of the overpass.
Crews were first called to the scene about 12.45pm.
It's not yet known when the freeway will reopen, and traffic remains heavy through Wendouree.
Elsewhere, the Sunraysia Highway was closed on Monday afternoon after a fire broke out south of Lexton, causing spotfires to cross the road.
Fire crews have brought the incident under control, but drivers are urged to detour at Waubra.
