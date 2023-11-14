The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
How this year's Hopathon will help the city's tiniest residents - and their parents

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 14 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 11:46am
All efforts from the annual 600-metre Hopathon fun-"run" lead to vital recliner chairs to help the city's smallest and youngest citizens.

Journalist

