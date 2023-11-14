How this year's Hopathon will help the city's tiniest residents - and their parents

All efforts from the annual 600-metre Hopathon fun-"run" lead to vital recliner chairs to help the city's smallest and youngest citizens.
Grampians Health Ballarat's special care nursery nurse unit manager Joanne Pegg said the Hop Temple event might not seem like a big deal for participants, who can finish their action sequence with music, food and refreshing liquid hops.
But the efforts would mean the world to staff and families in her Ballarat Base Hospital ward.
Fundraising efforts from this year's event will help to purchase parental recliner chairs to help support kangaroo care, which involves skin-to-skin contact (typically with parents) for pre-term and low-birthweight babies.
Ms Pegg said the World Health Organisation recommended kangaroo care as "gold standard" for bonding, and greater, sustained uptake could be promoted by offering parents a chance to sit in comfortable recliners.
Only, most in the Base nursery were past their prime.
At full capacity the ward can hold 10 to 12 families. There are only two parental recliners to share.
"There is lots of well-documented research that kangaroo care can improve oxygenation in babies, protect neurodevelopment, settle a baby's heart rate and help to promote and establish breastfeeding with that constant contact. It's extremely beneficial," Ms Pegg said.
"No-one expects their babies to come into special care. A lot of the mothers have traumatic and eventful births and being separated from their baby can be quite difficult.
"This is a way to promote bonding in a comfortable place."
Ms Pegg said kangaroo care could be important for supporting the parents' mental health through the nursery stay.
The Hopathon will be in action one day after World Prematurity Day, which highlights the premature birth of 15 million babies worldwide each year.
Ms Pegg said in Australia, about one in 10 babies was born prematurely. The special care nursery team also cares for sick babies.
The nursery can cater to babies from 32 weeks, which in most circumstances prevents the needs for babies to be transferred to a Melbourne hospital.
Hopathon's return from a two-year pandemic hiatus raised more than $6550 in 2022, helping the special care nursery to buy new patient monitors.
Hopathon event ambassador, Olympic marathon runner Steve Moneghetti, said he was humbled to have the chance to visit the nursery ahead of the event and see exactly how money raised made an impact.
"It is nice to have meaning to fundraising," Mr Moneghetti said. "I think the Hopathon is a bit like an anti-fun run. When I first heard about it, I was unsure, but it all makes sense on the day and is for such a great cause.
"The atmosphere on the day is fantastic."
Mr Moneghetti will be doing a few laps and be on hand to present medals to participants.
Hopathon action jumps off on Saturday, November 18 at 11.30am. Register: hoptemple.com.au.
