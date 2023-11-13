The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
'Back off or I'll kill you': Teen offender faces court for alleged hedge trimmer home invasion

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
November 14 2023 - 8:00am
Serial offender Jayden Heffernan has appeared in court charged with breaking into a home, threatening to kill the residents and attempting to attack them with a hedge trimmer, just 11 days after being released from prison.

