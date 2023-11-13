'Back off or I'll kill you': Teen offender faces court for alleged hedge trimmer home invasion

Serial offender Jayden Heffernan has appeared in court charged with breaking into a home, threatening to kill the residents and attempting to attack them with a hedge trimmer, just 11 days after being released from prison.
Heffernan, 18, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, which was opposed by police on the grounds he posed a significant risk to the community.
According to a police informant, on November 11, 2023, Heffernan allegedly entered a Wendouree home, where he was found standing on a lounge room coffee table by one of the victims.
Upon seeing Heffernan, the victim ran to her bedroom and locked her door, then called to her partner who was in the back garden.
When the man came to his partner's rescue, he found Heffernan allegedly kicking her door and demanding she open it and hand over her car keys.
As the man approached Heffernan, the teenager allegedly said "back off or I'll kill you and get my mates".
The man then grabbed Heffernan around the waist and began dragging him to the front door.
Heffernan freed himself from the man by allegedly elbowing him in the face, which caused the victim's nose to bleed.
Back off or I'll kill you and get my mates.- Jayden Heffernan allegedly threatened to kill one of the victims
The teenager then allegedly grabbed a motorised hedge trimmer from near the front door, and told the man "I'm going to get you."
After he failed to start the hedge trimmer, Heffernan was wrestled to the ground by the man, who restrained him until police arrived.
When Heffernan was arrested, he was allegedly found with the male victim's home and car keys in his pocket.
Earlier on November 11, Heffernan was also caught on CCTV allegedly trying to break into another home in Wendouree.
Footage showed Heffernan allegedly attempting to break into a car in the home's driveway, before trying to open the property's locked back door.
When questioned by police, Heffernan said he was at a party at the home, and he had gotten into a fight over allegedly stolen car keys.
The police informant said they opposed granting Heffernan bail as he had an extensive criminal history, and had committed indictable offences while on a community corrections order.
They said Heffernan showed a "complete disregard" for court orders, and had committed the alleged crimes less than two weeks after serving a 121 days sentence for offences including aggravated burglary, assaulting a police officer, threat to inflict injury and dangerous driving while pursued by police.
Defence lawyer Andrew Mitra argued Heffernan should be granted bail as any potential sentence should focus on his rehabilitation as he was a young offender.
He said Heffernan was also vulnerable for several reasons including that he had an intellectual disability and a low IQ.
Mr Mitra said the risk Heffernan presented to the community could be reduced with strict bail conditions.
He also questioned a witness in court, who said they would provide Heffernan with stable accommodation.
What would have happened if he'd gotten the hedge trimmer going?- Magistrate Hugh Radford
Magistrate Hugh Radford said Heffernan's alleged behaviour was "brazen", and "extremely aggressive".
He said Heffernan was facing significant charges, and there were no conditions he could impose to reduce the risk of reoffending.
"Ultimately I've got to protect the community," he said.
"What would have happened if he'd gotten the hedge trimmer going?"
Heffernan was denied bail and remanded to reappear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on November 23, 2023.
