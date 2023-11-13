'Clearing the decks' the priority for re-elected mayor

It was a close tie for the 2023-24 mayor but City of Ballarat councillor Des Hudson was re-elected with just five votes.
He said he cinched the election by a drive for "stability" and "consistency" having served the past 11 months.
Councillor Hudson said he was humbled to be re-elected by his fellow councillors.
"Hopefully I can live up to the expectations and the standard that every previous mayor has said in terms of the decision making in the way I engage with the community," he said after the meeting on Monday, November 13.
Cr Hudson said he wanted council to be disciplined with their actions and "clear the decks".
"For us it's been disciplined around finishing off projects, making sure we're not continuing to add more and more projects," he said.
"We need to clear the decks a little bit of projects that have sat in the pipeline for a long period of time, but being disciplined to give officers the space to be able to finish off so things such as Her Majesty's Theatre, the Ballarat Library and Bridge Mall."
Cr Hudson also highlighted the importance of the housing strategy for the "betterment of our community", which he said was "absolutely critical about how we grow."
He said the growth of Ballarat was the greatest challenge the community was facing.
"How we grow into the future, growing at a rate of 2.1 per cent and knowing the housing supply that we need, the jobs that need to then come with that as well is probably always going to be for big regional centres such as ourselves...the big issues," Cr Hudson said.
"It's great to have growth, but is the infrastructure there as well so people can participate in community life?"
During his end of mayoral speech and before being re-elected, Cr Hudson said he was proud to serve the Ballarat community.
He said there were no "low lights", only challenges.
C Hudson mentioned the challenge of landfill in the community.
"Land supply is a critical issue," he said.
Cr Hudson covered all the highlights he had as a mayor, such as events in Ballarat and citizenship ceremonies, adding council "stepped up to the plate" when investing in road construction and maintenance.
"There are many thing I could highlight over the past 12 months that have been rewarding," he said,
Cr Hudson also thanked his deputy mayor, Amy Johnson.
He finally thanked his "beautiful family", his young daughters and wife, noting the "sacrifice" they make.
With eight votes, councillor Peter Eddy became deputy mayor. The other nominated councillor was Belinda Coates.
Cr Eddy said taking such a leadership role wasn't something he considered when becoming involved in council in 2020.
"I've had three years to look and learn, I felt this was an opportunity to take another step and offer myself into a leadership role," he said after being elected to the role.
"I'm at that stage of life where I'm semi-retired, I've got time to put in and commit to what we need to do as a council."
Cr Eddy said he brings his experience in sports administration and management to the council, and also experience lobbying and fundraising.
"My expertise is more about being a CEO away from local government environment, working with a lot of not-for-profit community groups, and then coming in and seeing how a local government how it operates from the inside," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.