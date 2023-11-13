Have you seen Georgia? 14-year-old last seen in Cardigan

Police are searching for a teenager missing from Cardigan since the weekend.
Georgia is 14 - and was last sighted at an address in Remembrance Drive around 5.30pm Sunday.
Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age and her disappearance being out of character.
The teenager was last seen wearing black/grey track pants and carrying a black Nike backpack.
Georgia is Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm tall with a medium build.
IN THE NEWS
She also has brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes and a nose ring.
Police said it was understood she was visiting Ballarat from Melbourne's outer east.
Anyone who sights Georgia or has information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
