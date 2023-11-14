BFNL premiership player pulling back on boots for Ballan

An opportunity to get involved in coaching was the hook to get Bacchus Marsh veteran Daniel Velden to move to Ballan in the CHFL for season 2024.
The Cobra premiership player has signed on as an assistant coach to work under the newly appointed Harley Bongart.
Velden joins Darley's Blake Colley, former Ballan senior coach Tristan Batten and club stalwart Luke Mullane on the new-look coaching panel.
Velden makes the switch to the Blues after playing more than 300 games with Bacchus Marsh, including its first Ballarat league premiership in 2016.
The dour defender will pull on the boots for the first time since 2022 after taking a break from the game this year.
Ballan president David O'Hanlon, in announcing the signing, said Velden would be an invaluable addition to the Blues' squad, providing a wealth of experience.
"He's had an unbelievable career and played on all the best forwards in the BFNL in recent history," he said.
"He has seen the highs and lows of football and has two of the most important things in football - loyalty and commitment."
O'Hanlon told The Courier that Velden would offer much as a coach.
He said identifying the need for greater support for the senior coach had led to establishing an expanded panel of assistants to work with Bongart.
Velden, 38, said he had been looking at the next chapter in his footy career and when a potential coaching position came up with Ballan, one thing led to another.
Velden made his record-breaking 300th senior appearance for Bacchus Marsh at the start of the 2022 BFNL season after being left stranded one short when COVID-19 forced an early end to his 2021 campaign.
Ballan finished 16th with two wins this year.
