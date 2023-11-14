The Couriersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

BFNL premiership player pulling back on boots for Ballan

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated November 14 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An opportunity to get involved in coaching was the hook to get Bacchus Marsh veteran Daniel Velden to move to Ballan in the CHFL for season 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.