Patrikeos steps up for state league one role with City FC

Tessa Patrikeos has never been more passionate about what is internationally known as the world game.
She has grown up with soccer, and the school teacher could not imagine not having it as part of her life.
So it was not too difficult for her to agree to continuing on in a head senior women's coaching role at Ballarat City FC.
The big difference next season will be that Patrikeos will undertake the task of senior coach on her own - no longer in a joint coaching partnership with Laura Brady.
Patrikeos has coached solo previously, overseeing Ballarat City FC in 2019 after moving up from junior ranks and again in 2020, a season which was ultimately abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She returned in 2022 to partner Brady.
There is a lot to excite Patrikeos about the appointment, with the biggest challenge being Ballarat's return to Football Victoria women's state league one competition.
City FC finished second in state league two this year to earn promotion.
"It's exciting. It's an opportunity to grow the game in Ballarat on the back of the World Cup," Patrikeos said.
As well as putting together a team with what it takes to step up in state league one, there is also the challenge of getting together a reserves side.
Ballarat did not need one last season, but a second team is a requirement of playing in the top division.
Patrikeos said she was happy with the way recruiting was going at the top end of the squad.
She said there was always a turnover of players, but she was already preparing to welcome some newcomers who were moving to Ballarat for tertiary studies.
Patrikeos said there was still a lot of work to be done to get the numbers required, but as it was a requirement it was essential to get it done.
She said there had been a struggle for numbers in women's ranks across the board in Ballarat, but hopefully with the enthusiasm generated by the success of the Matildas and the World Cup in Australia, there would be more interest from younger players.
Patrikeos expects the reserves team to be young and an opportunity for players to get involved in the pathway City FC provides.
The first pre-season training session will be on Tuesday, December 5.
Patrikeos first became involved in coaching after injury forced her to retire as a player in 2016.
"I enjoyed playing, but after two ruptured ACLs I just wanted to stay involved in the game and so (I) turned to coaching."
She said she had started junior coaching while still playing, so it was a natural progression.
Her junior coaching experience included overseeing the development of now Matildas star midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, who spent time living in Ballarat while playing under-age soccer.
