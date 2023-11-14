More than 10 per cent decrease in new builds recorded in Ballarat

New Ballarat planning applications are down from the same period last year, despite an annual population increase of 2.1 per cent in the area.
More than $100 million worth of planning applications have already been approved by City of Ballarat council just four-and-a-half months into the new financial year.
Across July to mid-November, the council have approved 252 permit applications, with an estimated capital works expenditure of $108 million.
The applications will result in 98 dwellings and some 1301 subdivided lots.
Comparing the months of July, August, September and October to the previous financial year, there has been a drop in applied and approved permits.
In the 2022-23 financial year of the same four months, excluding November, there was 272 approved permits, totaling $125 million.
Excluding November from the 2023-24 applications, 240 have been approved resulting in $106 million worth of work.
Compared to the previous year, this is a 11.8 per cent decrease in approved applications and $19 million less in works.
In the current financial year, the four months added to a total of 95 dwellings and 1292 subdivision lots, again a decrease on the time period in the previous financial year (119 dwellings and 1675 lots).
Planning applications are key for Ballarat's growing community and being able to house the estimated growth of the community.
Mayor Des Hudson said planning for housing and growth was the greatest challenge facing Ballarat as a regional city.
"[They] are the big issues that drive us on how we build infrastructure that is there for everyone as we go forward," he said.
Ballarat is currently growing at 2.1 per cent annually, and expected to need to house 55,000 people estimated to move to the region over the next 20 years.
The council is working on a housing strategy to figure out where some 29,000 dwellings need to go across Ballarat.
On Tuesday, November 14, the state government announced how they will make it easier to put a granny flat on a property as a second dwelling.
From December, families will no longer require a planning permit to build a small second home on their property but will still require a building permit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.