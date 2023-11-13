Boys aged 12, 14 and 15 arrested after stop sticks deployed

UPDATE 10.40am:
Police allege boys aged 12, 14 and 15 were involved in Monday's stop stick incident with a stolen Kia in Delacombe.
Ballarat detectives said the two younger children had been cautioned, while the 15-year-old would face a Children's Court at a later date.
EARLIER:
Three teenagers have been arrested after a helicopter chase across Ballarat on Monday ended with stop sticks deployed in Wendouree.
Police were called to reports of an erratic driver on Sutton Street in Delacombe about 1.25pm Monday, with checks revealing it was stolen.
The police Air Wing helicopter was called in, following the car through Alfredton and Wendouree, according to the police Ballarat police Eyewatch Facebook page.
A "tyre deflating device" was used, before the vehicle stopped "against a small tree" in Hastings Street, Wendouree.
Police said the three teenage males were arrested without incident and interviewed.
Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online through www.crimestoppers.com.au.
