Class redefined as old Ross Creek school finds new future as family home

Thousands of children over more than 140 years were educated at the old Ross Creek Primary School, but just a handful have called it home.
That's set to change with the renovated and extended school house at 547 Post Office Road now on the market.
Denise and Marty McCarthy purchased the rundown school property in 2011, five years after Woady Yaloak Primary School's Ross Creek campus shifted down the hill to their new facility on nearby Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road.
Since then they've lovingly bought the historic six square schoolhouse back to life and added a further 28 squares plus large verandas and a new garage to create a family home which maintains the style of the site's past.
Their four adult children have all had a hand in the redevelopment of the three acre site over the years, and were instrumental in finally convincing their parents to sell.
"Marty worked on it up until the day we left," said Mrs McCarthy. "He's turned 84 now and we were doing things as old people do to save money here and there ... rather than hiring someone."
While the buildings were Mr McCarthy's domain, the garden was Mrs McCarthy's passion and at 82 she had to acknowledge it was getting too much for her and the decision was made to move to the other side of Melbourne, closer to family.
The couple purchased the property in 2011 for $270,000 at an auction attended by about 40 people including former pupils and teachers. It is now on the market for $1.15 million to $1.25 million.
The now 34-square home has high ceilings, classic timber fretwork and high-quality fixtures and fittings with three large bedrooms, two huge bathrooms and a large formal entrance, and extensive manicured gardens.
Twenty seven solar panels feed into a battery meaning power bills are minimal.
They also planted 50 oak trees to help lower the water table and improve the wet areas that most who attended the school would remember.
For the first four years while they got renovations underway the McCarthys lived in a small house on the site that had been the administration block for the school.
That remains the only unrenovated building on the site, which estate agent Phil Hayward from Jellis Craig said would offer an opportunity for extra accommodation or a perfect B&B if the new owner wanted to renovate and repair it.
The original school out-buildings also remain, now used as large sheds.
Throughout the renovations the couple often had locals as well as former students and staff stop to chat to them about their memories.
"We had a lot of people saying they're pleased we bought it back to life, that they went to school here and remember raising the flag or sharing their memories," Mrs McCarthy said.
"It was just a beautiful school. Everyone who has come back has just loved it."
The original Ross Creek school opened as a common school in 1865 with 47 pupils and became a state school in 1873. Five hundred and twenty students had enrolled in the first 10 years the school was open.
In 1915 a new building was opened, and in 1970 it was renamed Ross Creek Primary School. In 1994 the Ross Creek Primary School combined with Smythesdale, Scarsdale and Snake Valley primary schools to become a campus of the broader Woady Yaloak Primary School.
When the couple first saw the school site in 2011 they loved the challenge of turning it into a home.
"The school house looked to be a challenge and I loved the high ceilings - it was something I always fancied.
They made the move to Ross Creek from Waubra after deciding to move when the wind farm was built, having lived in Ballarat Central, Marysville and Mulgrave in the house that former premier Daniel Andrews eventually purchased, lived in then knocked down to build his current home on the site.
