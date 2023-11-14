Inside Ballarat's newest hospitality venue

The doors will open for visitors to sample Ballarat's newest dining options on November 21.
The Goods Shed Dining Hall, featuring Boom Time Dumplings and Nolans all-day eatery, will finally begin serving meals under executive chef Konstantin Putkin following months of construction delays and staffing challenges.
The two eateries join distillery Itinerant Spirits, which opened in October, inside the renovated history railway station building along with a 300-seat theatre, events and conference spaces - with one further retail space still to be developed.
Mr Putkin said it was exciting to be on the cusp of opening for diners and become part of Ballarat's food scene.
"Boom Time Dumplings is our interpretation of Hong Kong-style street food - a little bit modern and nothing overly traditional. Our beautiful hand-made dumplings will surprise people ... there's nowhere really around town doing dumplings like us," Mr Putkin said.
Nolans will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, with breakfast and lunch offerings similar to "an upscale cafe experience in Melbourne but with a Ballarat vibe, lots of local produce, Ballarat staff and Ballarat love and charm" while Mr Putkin describes its dinner service as "a French-style modern Australian bistro feel ... like relaxed fine dining without the pomp and circumstance".
As executive chef for The Good Shed operator Atlantic Group, Mr Putkin, who has worked in multiple chefs hat award winning restaurants, has created the menus for both restaurants.
"I came on board with the company just over six months ago. I was previously in Tasmania for a bit then came across to Daylesford for a role that didn't go to plan, then got picked up to work here," he said.
The menus heavily favour local produce and producers and, apart from Mr Putkin, the restaurants' staff are all from Ballarat.
He believes in keeping food honest, supporting local suppliers as much as possible to build relationships and he has a keen interest in native Australian ingredients.
"It's about supporting local and making sure money stays local as much as possible," Mr Putkin said.
"It's been stressful getting all the ducks in a row (ahead of opening) and obviously we've had our challenges with construction delays and staff but we have managed to put together a fantastic crew, which is a benefit of being a brand new venue - that appeals to a lot of people."
Mr Putkin said his senior team in the restaurant were all "industry lifers" in hospitality and early next year, once the venues had settled in, he would look to put some young chefs into apprenticeships.
He also has kitchen hands employed through Axis Employment who are "learning the ropes" of life in the kitchen.
"We can't wait to open the doors to these exciting new dining experiences," Atlantic Group founder and managing director Hatem Saleh said.
"Our phenomenal culinary team will be showcasing the very best that Ballarat has to offer in the way of superb produce and local suppliers. We're ready to welcome people from near and far to experience The Goods Shed."
