Fancy dinner with a camel? Soaring food bill forces shelter to get creative

By Michelle Smith
Updated November 15 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary's camel herd will join diners for a Middle Eastern meal to help raise funds to feed the sanctuary's more than 300 residents. Picture supplied
Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary's camel herd will join diners for a Middle Eastern meal to help raise funds to feed the sanctuary's more than 300 residents. Picture supplied

A soaring feed bill and dwindling donations have brought about a unique dining experience for animal lovers.

Local News

