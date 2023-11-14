Fancy dinner with a camel? Soaring food bill forces shelter to get creative

A soaring feed bill and dwindling donations have brought about a unique dining experience for animal lovers.
Food for the more than 300 animal residents at Gordon's Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary costs $13,000 to $15,000 a month, up from around $6000 about two years ago - and are set to increase.
To help raise funds to cover the food bill and other care costs, the sanctuary is inviting guests to come along for a Middle Eastern Experience, where they can enjoy delicious Turkish food and dine with the resident camel herd - Bella, Donna, Cleopatra, Delilah and new arrival Tiddles.
Earlier this year the sanctuary launched guided walks to allow visitors to see what they do at the 275 acre farm and Horse Shepherd's Jen Best said camels had proven to be the star attraction.
"People love them, they're fascinated by them - to be able to get up so close and touch and pat and hand feed the camels it's quite the experience for most people," she said.
Ms Best and husband Troy, who manages Horse Shepherd's commercial arm HSP Advanced Equine providing rehabilitation and fitness for all horses, travelled to Turkey last year and on a stopover in Abu Dhabi did a similar dining experience.
"We realised we've got all the elements here and decided to recreate it, so we have gone down the avenue of elaborating on that" she said.
Diners will enjoy a Turkish Mezze by Oz from Woodside Food and Co, eaten in a 'desert camp' with the camels nearby on Sunday November 26.
"In this day and age, with economics and the impending drought, things are getting harder and harder," Ms Best said.
"While we do have fabulous donors and benefactors ... the cost of everything is increasing.
"With the impending drought the price of hay is going up even more, the price of produced feed is increasing, the price of transport to get everything to the farm is more expensive now, and they you've got the fact the economy is slowing down donations, and the other side of that is people are finding it hard to keep animals so we are getting a largely increased number of calls for us to help and take animals or help people find a solution."
There are now more than 300 animals calling Horse Shepherd home - more than 120 horses as well as goats, deer, donkeys, geese, chickens and sheep.
Tickets to Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary's Middle Eastern Experience are available at horseshepherd.org.au. Tickets cost $60 for adults, $25 for children.
