All the fun at this year's Ballarat Show

There was heaps happening at this year's Ballarat Show - and it was a touch bittersweet, knowing it could be the last time it'll be held at the Creswick Road site.
From Friday's fireworks extravaganza to the pavilions packed with animals and Ballarat's finest crafts, there really was something for everyone.
Though the carnival rides were always popular, it was the lighter moments - the eating competitions, the Dads Dash for Cash, the dog jump competition - that caught the eye.
The Courier's Adam Trafford spent an afternoon at the show and even snuck in a ride on the Ferris wheel.
