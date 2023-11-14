Bowls: maximum points for Buninyong, Midlands draws with division 1 top team

Buninyong has made up ground on the top four in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Ballarat Tuesday division one pennant.
The home team dominated its round seven encounter with Sebastopol to salute by 46 points and claim the maximum 16 points.
It was an even performance across the board by sixth-placed Buninyong, which is now within six points of Midlands in fourth.
Although losing, Midlands did a good job to force a 52-all draw with top combination Creswick.
Splitting the points gave it an important seven for the day to allow it to leapfrog Learmonth.
Learmonth lowered its colours to second-placed City Oval by 17 points after being unable to get any momentum.
BMS 60 (14) d VICTORIA 49 (2)
Dianne Hampson, Henry Rose, Michelle Tait, Kevin McLean 18 d Ron Saw, Bryan McGuigan, Andrea Tudorovic, Kevin Coad 16
Brian Hickman, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan, Scott McLean 16 lt Dante Prenc, Colin Jones, Barry Davis, Robert Walsh 16
Ivan Annear, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson, Michael Jose 26 d Alexe Hamilton, Thomas Atkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 11
WEBBCONA 69 (14) d CENTRAL WENDOUREE 46 (2)
Robert Rimmington, Jill Hopper, Barry McArthur, Leah McArthur 17 lt Meryl Holloway, Leonard Vincent, Heather Hopkinson, Andrew Bishop 20
Jeffrey Grieve, Loris Gullock, Debbie Gorin, Colin Young 34 d Ian Long, Margaret O'Meara, William Wilkins, Tony Gutteridge 9
Joy Feltham, Helen Williams, Brett Collins, Sarah Braybrook 18 d John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 17
LEARMONTH 42 (2) lt CITY OVAL 60 (14)
Kaye Dean, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Ron Verlin, David Kelly 22 d David Flintoft, Ian Robinson, Garry Powell, Chris Smith 14
Peter Davies, Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross 13 lt Sandra Grano, Sally McCracken, Elizabeth Kierce, Robert Edwards 22
Sally Goldsmith, Paul Beechey,Chris Powell, Liz Bourke 8 lt Peter Orr, Janine Roberts, Leigh McKenzie, Wayne Roberts 24
MIDLANDS 52 (7) drew with CRESWICK 52 (9)
Christine Hawken, Geoffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 19 lt Elizabeth Hocking, Elise Bennett, Barry Yates, Alan Annear 20
Judith Winnell, Robert Mason, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 16 lt Bernie O'Malley, Alan Penrice, Dean Cooper, Gerry Flapper 19
Janet Vincent, Stephen Falconer, Bill Hawken, Gregory Plier 17 d Jai Chamberlain, Judith Caddy, Rebecca Cooper, Beth Huntley 13
BUNINYONG 78 (16) d SEBASTOPOL 32 (0)
Leonie Donelly, Ian McGregor, John Nunn, Wayne Morgan 16 d Annette Hovey, Trisha Cole, Kevin Lynch, John Hofstra 12
Gordon Donaldson, Allan Donelly, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 27 d Joan Dunn, Bryan Cassells, Darren Meade, Terry Bond 8
Moon Meulan, Julie Worrall, Norman Hand, Keith Chapman 25 d Geoff Worsley, Ian Harvey, Warren Bedggod, Ian Hedger 12
LADDER: CRESWICK 90 points; 132.88%; CITY OVAL 84, 138.54; WEBBCONA 70, 111.38; MIDLANDS 63 110.83; Learmonth 58, 96.83; Buninyong 57, 117.74; Sebastopol 40, 117.74; BMS 37, 75; Central Wendouree 32, 90.95; Victoria 29, 76.91
INVERMAY 69 (15) d CLUNES 44 (1)
Trevor Jones, Jason Gigliotti, Yvonne McDonald, Stephen Riley 33 d Shelley Erickson, John Dellavedova, Valerie Jackson, John Young 13
Neale Murnane, Gwen Molloy, Rod McDonald, John Moroney 17 tied with Howard Smith, Eileen Spong, Peter Brough, Alan Baird 17
Jenny Blower, Tony Morrish, David Carlyle, John Macdonald 19 d Lawerence Judd, Rex Martin, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 14
BEAUFORT 75 (16) d BUNINYONG 37 (0)
Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp, Tony Ryan 17 d Margaret Sultana, Fay Tucker, Joan Worth, Barbara Voigt 15
Ken Emmett, Les Pongho, Wilma Wereszczuk, Debbie Stanaway 23 d Barry Mebbrey, Brenda Wynd, Yvonne Gamble, Yvonne Clark 11
Julie Pobjoy, Graham Perkins, Sue Simmonds, Chris Kruger 35 d Carmel Milenkovic, Ian Price, Ron Tiley, Rohan Quinton 35 d 11
CITY OVAL 50 (2) lt DAYLESFORD 68 (14)
Lynette Kelson, Jeffrey Clack, Peter Muller, Janis Vance 13 lt Leon Hedwards, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 34
Betty Paton, Kathleen McKenzie, John Tansley, Eddie Harman 23 d Anne Bremner, Lois Voterakis, Dot Bull, William Hetherington 17
Diane Bateman, Patricia Birch, Anne Madeley, Maxwell Sargent 14 lt Gerald Coffey, Margaret Coffey, Rose Marshall, Kevin Gibson 27
MT XAVIER 60 (14) d SMEATON 51 (2)
Doug Wilson, Roslyn Lamb, Elaine Edmiston, Daryl Lamb 16 lt Peter Kersley, Beth Davidson, Robert McCrum, Laraine Toose 20
Nancy Jackson, Phyllis Duggan, Leanne Jones, Colin Thompson 21 d Geoffrey Jenkin, Suzanne Lafranchi, Kevin Clohesy, Rhonda Armstrong 15
Lana Bellingham, Noelene Kennedy, Brian McKeegan, Norman Hughes 23 d David Davidson,Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 16
SEBASTOPOL 55 (2) lt LINTON 72 (14)
Bob Jenkins, Margaret Russell,David Pratt, Joe Hayes 20 lt James Steven Fraser, Adrian Graham, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 29
Helen Sculley, Sean Bryce, John Symons, Mick McDonnell 13 lt Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Karen Hall, Brendan Vandenberg 29
Julie Brown, Elaine Pitts, Beryl Flynn, Peter Shaw 22 d Lynette White, Phillip Blake, Glenn Landers, Roy Broughton 14
LADDER: LINTON 88, 167.42; MT XAVIER 72, 118.72; SMEATON 72, 110.72; CLUNES 69, 109.81; Daylesford 59, 116.01; Beaufort 55, 89.8; Invermay 53, 100.58; Sebastopol 50, 90.11; City Oval 28, 73.82; Buninyong 14, 58.73
SEBASTOPOL 55 (0) lt MIDLANDS 65 (16)
Bill Evans, Terry Robbie, Barry Levy, Hylton Tabb 19 lt Tony Briody, John Giblett, Daryl Sparkman, Paul Carlyle 21
Robin McGloin, Bill Faulkhead, Norm Johns, Neil Brown 15 lt Maureen Goldsmith, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Neil Peoples 20
David Parkinson, Gordon Crotty, Graham Wood, Steve Martin 21 lt David Denham, Wilma Jenkins, Bobby Williamson, Wally Slocombe 24
VICTORIA 63 (13) d CENTRAL WENDOUREE 59 (3)
Albert Chapman, John Macdonald, Graeme Buchanan, Lynn Slater 16 lt Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Susanne Peters, Glenis Keilar 19
Rhonda Chapman, George Pyke, Arthur David, Robert Chapman 23 tied with Lyn Kelly, James Cowan, Kathleen Cowan, Ian Barnett 23
Ian Willowhite, Marlene Davis, Max Philipson, Francis McGuigan 24 d Sandra Middleton, Katrina Trounce, Lyn Maple, Elizabeth Liston 17
CITY OVAL 51 (0) lt BALLARAT NORTH 76 (16)
Lynne Rhodes, Pam Oxlade, James Fitzpatrick, Colin Gibson 23 lt Jacki Metcalf, Darren Hemming, Leslie Ayres, George Atkins 27
Cheryl Magrath, Rosemary Kinna, Ian Edwards, Ray Kinna 15 lt Robert Norman, Bev Quick, John Nimmo, John Quick 28
Michael Nikolic, Judy Alexander, Charles Phillips, David O'Sullivan 13 lt Bernadette Carter, Olive Gunnell, Colin Wright, Scott Plater 21
DAYLESFORD V SMEATON
Abandoned owing to rain
WEBBCONA 66 (12) d BMS 54 (4)
Ann Gull, Ken Taylor, Christine Squire, Tony Hendyn 17 lt Bethel Ryan, Ralph White, Jenny Meade, Craig Meade 19
KLen Frost, Shirley Corneille, Raylene Worsley, Bob Shepherd 21 lt Pamela Walker, Alan Marini, Neil Ellard, Ronald Walker 23
Coral Crawford Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Scott Edmends 25 d Barry Harris, Rosemaree Hickman, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 12
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 71 126.23; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 70, 106.25; WEBBCONA 66, 98.87; BMS 60, 113.23; Midlands 58, 95.45; Victoria 57, 110.13; Smeaton 57, 100; Daylesford 50, 90.29; City Oval 41, 81.46; Sebastopol 30, 86.63
LEARMONTH 52 (12) d VICTORIA 51 (4)
Ruth Davies, Jenny Redpath, Roy Cassells, Adam McCormack 17 lt Carole Bellingham, Lindsay Johnston, Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham 21
Jenna Ab-Bruzzese, Peter McCarthy, William Dunn, Kenneth Stowe 16 lt John Ferris, Benny Fernandes, Kelvin Jarvis, Daryl Quinlan 18
Trish McCarthy, Ian Pym, Pat Hunter, Tony Ferguson 19 d Glenda Dodd, Greg Patterson, Larry Walsh, Barry Macklin 12
SEBASTOPOL 42 (2) d BALLAN 97 (14)
Lawrence Atkins, Di Tobin, George Meadows, Ruth Atkins 9 lt Ruby Armstrong, Eddy Pitcher, Jan Conroy, Alan Love 42
Margaret Cassells, Colin Palmer, Merle Meadows, Bonnie Simpson 8 lt Janine O'Keefe, Janine Jensen, Garry Webb, Peter O'Connell 33
Trish Lovell, Aileen Kerr, John Day, Barb Rowe 25 d Lyn Dunn, Brian Dowling, Ed Dunn, Rick Sloan 22
CRESWICK 66 (16) d MIDLANDS 39 (0)
Ernest Robinson, Debbie Matthews, Phil Zelley, Eileen Franklin 26 d Peter Kelly, Rosina Bainbridge, Dorothy Denning, Ron Beaston 15
Chris Boyd, Carol Burt, Bruce Andrews, John Purcell 18 d Ron Smith, Vincent Kennedy, Kieran Sutton-Ryan, Graeme Smith 14
Ross Prictor, Judy Rieniets, Reg Rhook, Dale Chalmers 22 d Cheryl Rowarth, Kay Hunt, Margaret Doyle, Barry Trezise
BALLARAT 44 (2) lt BUNGAREE 66 (14)
Bill Burge, Paul Sudholz, Kathryn Avery, Gwen Burge 11 lt Chris Ward, Sue Jellett, Noel Kennedy, Peter Spratling 24
Michael Gallagher, Marlene Tatchell, Kaye Cornish, Bob Williamson 24 d Lorraine Reed, Marita Toohey, Frank Hanrahan, Jack Steenhuis 11
Wayne Penhall, Janine Brownlee, Jill Davies, David Brownlee 9 lt Betty Wade, Bert Wade, Fay Toohey, Terrence Maher 31
MT XAVIER 60 (14) d LINTON 43 (2)
Mary Kennedy, Helen Jones, Julie Moran, Ray Giles 20 d Ingrid Murphy, Desmond Symes, Kevin Offer, Margaret Phillips 16
Dianne McKeegan, Irene Ritchie, Allan Saunders, John Edmiston 27 d Robin Amendola, Doug Hucker, Joy Weeden, Shirley Blomeley 12
Joan Bourke, David Tuddenham, Deidre McRae, Kevin McKeegan 13 lt Colleen Wilson, Kristine Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 15
BALLARAT EAST 62 (14) d BUNINYONG 50 (2)
Catherine Phillips, Trevor Johnston, Dennis Radisich, Troy Dean 16 lt Helen Hovey, Peter Coulthard, Brian Simmonds, Thomas Gallagher 22
Russell Hateley, Bill Moy, Zoe Watson, Noel Biggin 26 d Carolyn Kuchel, Lyn Treweek, Linda Fox, Bill Bridges 12
Allan Peach, Kerry Knight, Maureen Peach, Craig Uthenwoldt 20 d Thomas Lempriere, Barbara Glover, Frank Sultana, John Podolinsky 16
CENTRAL WENDOUREE 55 (2) lt SMEATON 60 (14)
Anne Kelly, Carol Taylor, Gwen Archibald, Elaine Dunstan 19 d Maxine Rousch, Sue Richards, Keren May, Denis Sanford 17
Rita Strownix, Mary Townsend, Jean Burt, Peter Townsend 21 lt Des Dwyer, Carol McKay, Robin Cawthan, Bob Seamons 22
Gabrielle Keating, John Keating, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 15 lt Judith Slater, Peter Howell, Shane Slater, Robyn Bradshaw 21
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 92, 142,76; SMEATON 84, 141.06; BUNGAREE 83, 139.93; CRESWICK 70, 99.42; Ballan 69, 139.19l Mt Xavier 68, 126.33; Linton 61, 121.82; Victoria 58, 91.42; Learmonth 51, 76.53; Midlands 42, 85.34; Buninyong 40, 84.11; Central Wendouree 32, 84.32; Sebastopol 18, 63.87; Ballarat 16, 62.53
BALLARAT NORTH 62 (14) d MIDLANDS 17 (0)
Maxwell Harrison, Greg Thomas, Jordan Atkinson, Gregory Cox 24 d Teresa Berry, Aileen Eyers, Robert Moore, Alan McKenna 13
Jeff Gilchrist, Kevin Clarke, Allan Webster, Joseph Capuano 38 d Noela Moore,,Nathan Carter, Neil Hunt, Trevor Launer 4
VICTORIA 59 (14) d CLUNES 41 (0)
Lee Taffe, Leo Hanrahan, James Cameron, Royston Bibey 30 d Christine Allen, Dennis Twentyman, Danny Spong, David Reynolds 21
Ineka Carter, Nicholas Reus, Helen Bryan, Alby Reus 29 d Donald Rigg, Barbara Millar, Patricia Rodda, Joshua Polson 20
INVERMAY 40 (12) d BEAUFORT 35 (2)
John Johnson, Heather Brennan, Norma Day, Robert Jones 15 lt Janet Carson, Shirley Broadbent, Peter Lilenovci
Leo Romeril, Kevin Keen, James Nolan, Helen Burzacott
BMS 29 (2) lt WEBBCONA 42 (12)
Graham Boak, Annette Daniels, Heather Harris, Lindsay Clarke 11 lt Dorothy Harris, Robert harris, Elizabeth Murray, Peter Mackay 28
Anthony Braybrook, Robert Daniels, Mark Walker, John Walker 18 d Glenys Youldon, Jennifer Mackay, Sandra Home, Ross McCallum 14
BEAUFORT 47 (12) d BUNINYONG 39 (2)
James Cameron, Vivienne Drew, Megan Morris, Graeme Anthony 15 lt Stuart Josephs, Druscilla Parker, Jan Forsyth, Rod Woodrow 25
Jo-Anne Crockett, Ros Vowles, Edmond Morris, Tony Carter 32 d William Hitchins, Bernice Parnell, Julie Lane, Jack Forsyth 14
LADDER: INVERMAY 81, 122.96; BALLARAT NORTH 63, 157.23; VICTORIA 63, 111.79; BEAUFORT 55, 104.8; Clunes 51, 91.7; Beaufort 47, 105.53; Midlands 42, 83.92; Buninyong 37l 91.67; BMS 26, 72.06; Webbcona 25, 81.16
