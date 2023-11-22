Snap Send Solve inquiries jump by 156 per cent in Ballarat

Snap, Send, Solve has been shaping up to be a great solution for the communities concerns in Ballarat.
City of Ballarat council partnered with Snap Send Solve 13 months ago and it has boomed - increasing 1.5 times.
Ballarat corporate services director John Hausler said joining the app was a council response to "a significant growth in volume of digital requests from the community".
He said the most frequent issue varies from month to month, however
"The most common requests relate to dumped rubbish within the community and road maintenance requests," Mr Hausler said.
Snap Send Solve is an independent, third-party app used by local governments and major service providers, such as Telstra and Central Highlands Water, across Australia and New Zealand.
The app allows residents reporting an issue in the community to take up to five photographs and provide the GPS location of the problem.
From around 195 monthly sends in 2022 to 500 a month in 2023, the app has increased issue reporting and solutions in the community.
Mr Hausler said the council added resources to their Customer Experience team to meet the demand.
"A key improvement delivered by the Customer Experience team is the commencement of processes to close the loop on Snap Send Solve requests in terms of communication with customers," he said.
"This process lets customers know when their request or report has been resolved, increasing their confidence that their request has been taken seriously and action taken.
"While these new processes are in their early days, increased communication back to customers as to the status of their requests has received positive feedback to date."
City of Ballarat council have been determined to 'close the loop' in communications through Strategic Objectives of ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of City of Ballarat services and ensuring transparency and engaging clearly with our community.
