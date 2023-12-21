Further costs to come for Wendouree toxic soil clean-up

The City of Ballarat could have toxic soil removed from a Wendouree reserve as early as February, almost two years after the soil was uncovered by clean-up crews.
A tender put out by the council in early November sought a contractor to remove and dispose of the soil from Ring Road Reserve after it was discovered by building company Plan Group in April, 2022, when working on the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve.
Up to three cubic square-metres of material containing asbestos along with the equivalent of 25 truck trailers worth of industrial waste were discovered at the site.
The building company was contracted by the City of Ballarat to construct a community hub, sports pavilion, changerooms and other associated works for $4.76 million in December, 2021.
Adding further controversy to the soil discovery, the council claimed it had done further testing than what was found in documents and the costs from the build expanded by $2 million due to expenses from dealing with the contaminated soil.
A Ground Science soil testing report tested 48 samples from five sites on August 17, 2023, and found metals such as lead, zinc, arsenic, barium, chromium, copper, nickel and fluoride.
The results also found traces of fungicides, flame retardants, irritants, environmental and health hazards and acute toxins.
In the report, only some concentrations were in excess of EPA guidelines, which included arsenic, nickel and Benzo(a)pyrene, which is toxic and carcinogenic.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the material has been tested and was classed as category C and D waste, which was "the least hazardous under EPA guidelines, as well as clean fill".
In 2022, a report published in The Courier revealed new information which suggested only a fraction of adequate testing was done at the site, leading to a cost blowout of $2 million.
The council also did not comment on the inadequate testing when recently asked.
In October, 2022, The Courier reported via documents obtained by freedom of information one preliminary investigation for contamination at the Wendouree West Recreation Reserve was commissioned at a cost of $3500, not the two claimed made by council officers.
As part of that investigation, only eight boreholes were drilled, including two at the building site where the bulk of hazardous material and industrial waste was discovered.
These details ran contrary to an official council report, which claimed samples from 29 boreholes in total across the site had been tested for contamination.
The site was historically known as a dumping or temporary storage for waste soils by the council.
The cost totalled $6.76 million when councillors unanimously accepted an officer's recommendation to vary the original contract by $2 million in 2022 to cover various expenses contractor Plan Group had incurred since large quantities of industrial waste and asbestos were discovered.
Council confirmed the mixture of clean fill and contaminated soil at the Ring Road Reserve in Wendouree are scheduled to take place in early 2024.
"The reserve is safe for continued community use. The impacted area is currently fenced to secure the site and prevent vehicle access," Ms Wetherall said.
The council was unable to comment on details of the cost and the number of tender applications as part of the tender procurement.
Once the tender contract is awarded, the stockpiles must be removed in 30 days, according to the tender application documents.
