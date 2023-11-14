Carngham congregation fights back after being declared 'faith community'

A growing congregation fighting to keep its church doors open has been dealt a serious blow - but the community, west of Ballarat, has vowed to fight back.
The Carngham Uniting Church at Snake Valley has been declared a 'faith community' rather than a 'congregation' - effectively snatching away management of their buildings.
"The congregation does not accept the premise of this resolution and rejects the decision," the Snake Valley group said in a statement.
"The community and the congregation have not seen the rationale.
"The decision has been made disingenuously and without transparency."
About half the 67 registered church members met on Monday to vote to ditch the 'faith community ' label, fight for congregation status - and take legal action if necessary.
Church Committee Chair Kaylene Baird said the Snake Valley group had been given 12 months to achieve a number of milestones before it was declared a congregation - and she was confident most had already been met.
But on November 1 she received an email saying a decision was made behind closed doors a week earlier making them a 'faith community'.
"They could decide to sell the church tomorrow if they wanted to," Ms Baird said.
"We have done everything the Uniting Church wanted us to do, and now - this!"
In the statement the group said Uniting Church leaders had failed to recognise their growth - and that important decisions were made about the Snake Valley without consultation or transparency.
"Carngham Snake Valley sees itself as a congregation," their statement read.
"The congregation has used the church for worship, celebration, community engagement and for mutual love and support continuously since it was gifted to the community by Philip Russell (in 1892)"
Members at the meeting also said they felt bullied by church hierarchy - and while the goal of 'congregation' status was a battle, the ongoing "war" was preventing the sale of the 1892 bluestone building.
The parish roll at Snake Valley has grown from 24 to 67 since the pandemic. Members hold community-run worship once a month - and run programs including a craft group, Kids Hope mentoring and agricultural science with the local primary school.
The church also runs the town's only op shop which doubles as a Saturday morning social hub..
A construction fence erected without warning in May remains around part of the building - after concerns about a crack in the spire that members said had been there for more than 30 years.
The meeting was told independent heritage experts estimated it would cost $35,000 to stabilise the spire - plus another $11,000 to fix shifting buttresses on the local landmark.
Ms Baird said members had prided themselves on following all requests made by the Uniting Church to date.
"It has requested evidence that the community is actively using the church as a place of worship and that the congregation has the capacity t5o cover the costs of operation," their statement said.
"The congregation has clearly demonstrated its capacity."
The Uniting Church's Victorian/Tasmanian moderators have been contacted for comment.
It comes as the Carngham UCA community prepares for Carols in the Valley - including food vans, market stalls, Santa on a fire truck, a photo booth and hampers for purchase.
Musician and comedian Kaine Hansen will host the event from 4pm on Sunday December 16.
