The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Ah McCain, team effort in Ballarat for Australian-first charity push

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated November 14 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100,000 frozen meals being made in McCain's Ballarat plant will be dished up for charity in an Australian-first for the global manufacturer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.