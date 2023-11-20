The businesses shaping Ballarat in 2023

From Silicon Valley-esque businesses to a foodie precinct Melbourne can be jealous of, Ballarat's business sector is thriving amid a population boom.
With academic institutions, forward planning incentives like the Ballarat Western Employment Zone, strong community support and its close proximity to Melbourne, the city is welcoming new businesses keen to take up the opportunities.
Here are some of the businesses who opened their doors, expanded or celebrated milestones in 2023.
Country Road
Collins Books
Good Games
Wen and Ware Living
TK Maxx
The Forge
The Goods Shed Dining Hall
City Oval Hotel
Sip Champagne Bar
Saltbush Kitchen
Distillery Itinerant Spirits
Grainery Lane
Cattleya Thai
Bagels and More
Market Hotel
Ferndale Foods
Kwik Kopy Ballarat
Stewart's Bakery
Stems Flower Market
Upstate Ballarat
Oz Tenpin
