The Courier
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/News/Business
Business

The businesses shaping Ballarat in 2023

By Staff Reporters
November 20 2023 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From top left: City Oval Hotel, Upstate Gym, Country Road and Itinerant Distillery. Pictures: Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford.
From top left: City Oval Hotel, Upstate Gym, Country Road and Itinerant Distillery. Pictures: Lachlan Bence, Kate Healy and Adam Trafford.

From Silicon Valley-esque businesses to a foodie precinct Melbourne can be jealous of, Ballarat's business sector is thriving amid a population boom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.