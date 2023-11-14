Lengthy prison term for man who committed violent Nerrina machete attack

A man required emergency surgery after he had his femoral artery slashed by a machete wielding attacker at a Nerrina address.
Jacob Gough pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to numerous charges including intentionally causing injury, unlawful assault and dangerous driving, which related to several incidents occurring between December 2021 and September 2022.
According to a police summary, Gough had a woman drive him to a house on Hillcrest Road, Nerrina on September 6, 2022.
When they arrived, he told the woman to wait in her car with her child, while he went into the home.
After hearing noises inside the residence, the woman banged on the door, while hearing a man say, "no don't" from inside the property.
When Gough opened the door he was wearing a face covering and holding a machete, and there was blood in a large pool on the floor and splattered across furniture.
The woman then grabbed the victim who was lying on the floor with serious wounds, and dragged him to her car.
She drove him to Ballarat Base Hospital, where the victim was rushed straight to surgery as he had a cut to his femoral artery and was suffering from blood loss.
Gough then visited an associate's house in Creswick, where he attempted to burn his bloody clothes, a large knife and a gold watch belonging to the victim in a backyard fire pit.
Another member of the household found the items in the pit a few days later, and subsequently reported them to police.
In March 2023, Gough was questioned by Ballarat police where he denied attending the Hillcrest Road address and was granted bail.
Gough was also charged with a violent attack on a young family at an earlier date.
The court heard on December 4, 2021, Gough's ex partner became scared when she believed members of his family were following her.
After reporting her fears to Ballarat police, the victim was confronted by Gough at a bottle shop on Humffray Street, who pulled in behind her car before getting out and brandishing a knife.
He then walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle, where the woman's partner was sitting, and stabbed at the door damaging the car and window frame.
I go to Ballarat to see my family, but I don't enjoy it.- Victim of Jacob Gough
The couple had their young children in the back of the car at the time.
The victim then tried to speed away from her attacker, but was pursued by Gough who rammed her car from behind.
He then rammed the car a second time while they tried to perform a U-turn.
The car was written off after the attack, and the couple and their children were forced to shelter with family members in Ballarat East.
In a victim impact statement, the male passenger in the car said he would often go to Ballarat to see family, but since the attack he had stopped visiting frequently.
He said he now had much more limited contact with one of his children with disabilities and his mother who needed assistance, as they both live in Ballarat.
"I go to Ballarat to see my family, but I don't enjoy it," he said.
He now suffers from severe anxiety and struggles to sleep, while he said his young children were deeply affected by the attack and also struggled to sleep on their own.
Before the incident the young family had considered moving to Ballarat, but the man said this was no longer possible.
"Now we wouldn't even think about it," he said in the statement.
Gough was also charged with driving unlicensed in December 2021, and breaching a family violence intervention order in April 2022.
If you had done it properly you would have been facing murder or manslaughter charges, it of itself warrants a term of imprisonment.- Magistrate Hugh Radford
Defence lawyer Crystal Caruana mainly advocated for her client via written submissions, but she told the court Gough was taking positive rehabilitation steps such as reconnecting with his young son.
She said he had also engaged well with the court integrated services program, and hadn't committed any offences since September, 2022.
While sentencing Gough, Magistrate Hugh Radford described his actions as "alarming".
He said he couldn't imagine what the children were thinking when Gough attacked their car, but the machete assault was the most serious offence.
"If you had done it properly you would have been facing murder or manslaughter charges, it of itself warrants a term of imprisonment," he said.
Gough was sentenced to two years in jail with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Magistrate Radford said if it wasn't for Gough's guilty plea he would have imposed a three year jail term.
