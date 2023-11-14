The Courier
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Lengthy prison term for man who committed violent Nerrina machete attack

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 14 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man required emergency surgery after he had his femoral artery slashed by a machete wielding attacker at a Nerrina address.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.