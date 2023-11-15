Griffiths named in Australian Cyclo-cross team for World Championships

Buninyong supermum Miranda Griffiths has been named in her first Australian team to compete at the World Cyclo-Cross Champions in the Czech Republic in February.
Girrifths, who was the silver medalist at the AusCycling National Championships held at Ballarat's Victoria Park in August, just behind Katherine Hosking, was selected alongside Fiona Morris, who will also debut, and Garry Milburn who will compete at his fifth World Championships.
For Griffiths, selection in her first Australian team is a dream come true after years of competing at the top level in this country.
"You have to put your name up for selection if you're willing to be selected, and I just thought I'd put my name down and see if there was any chance," she said. "It might be my last opportunity to represent Australia.
"It's going to be a big commitment, it would mean at least two weeks away from family and it's all self-funded, so it's going to be a big thing if I'm able to do it, so we'll see how it goes from here."
Griffiths said it was an honour just to be selected in the Australian team.
"I've been cycling for a very long time, and at a high level, but I've never been selected to race in a world championships before, in any of the other disciplines I've race in," she said.
"I had a great year, it couldn't have gone better for me, unfortunately there was just one better rider than me on the day at the nationals, but I won the state title which was pleasing.
"I loved racing here this year, it's here again for next year, I'm already looking forward to it."
She said she had seen plenty of world cup events on the course that will host the world championships.
"It's always very cold, it's either close to zero or zero and it also can be snowing," she said. "It would certainly be a shock to the system going from February here to there.
"Just from watching events on TV, the atmosphere would be like nothing else, just so many people, it would be an amazing experience to be able to get there."
To help support Miranda Griffiths to compete at the World Championships in the Czech Republic in February, contact the Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club.
