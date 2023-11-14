Designing the Perfect Kitchen: Tips for a Stylish and Functional Space

How to design a kitchen that's both stylish and functional

This is branded content.

Form and function are often at odds.



For example, the more buttons you have on a steering wheel, the more functions you can use while driving - but with every button you add, the messier the design gets.



The same goes for a kitchen: more items means more utilities, but also more clutter.

Thankfully, interior design has matured into a fine art, and everything from your oven to your kitchen sink can be installed somewhere out of the way, and colour matched too.



Sometimes that means letting the pros do it for you, but with a little forethought and elbow grease, it's still definitely possible to create a stylish kitchen with everything you need.

Read on for our top tips on how to design the perfect kitchen.

Make items multi-use

A well-equipped kitchen island can be used for chopping, mixing, and washing. But what else can it be suitable for? Cupboards can be added beneath it for extra storage, the sink can be made retractable with sliding panels, and it could double as a bar or even a dining table if you pick something spacious enough.

Investing in premium kitchen sinks and supplies often means ticking off multiple boxes at once, especially when it comes down to the essentials. By getting more use out of each item, you'll cut down on the number of separate objects in the kitchen, and have a room that makes use of your space more effectively.

Simplify the design

Though it may feel like more work to begin with, adding hidden storage, hooks, and sunken appliances to your kitchen all allow for more space and a sleeker design. Think about what you use most often, and find set places to store them.

Anything that isn't used often or is saved for guests doesn't need to be stored in the kitchen. So, your fancy punch bowls and mandoline slicers can be kept in the pantry or hallway credenza instead. That said, keeping one or two vases on display as a decorative item can look great as a centrepiece.

Organise intuitively

The sink should be next to the chopping board, the oven next to the stove, and the fridge next to the plates and bowls. Right? Some of these 'rules' are universal, but most are personal preference. You should consider what actions you're doing the most, how to make them easier, and even whether you're right or left handed.

Imagine walking through your kitchen design to prepare a meal. Maybe you'll sit your cookbook on the island, grab your ingredients from the fridge, then go to the pantry. Or maybe you'll think about making breakfast - turn on the stove, grab a pan, eggs from the right. By considering all the repeated actions you make in the kitchen, you can plan accordingly and streamline your movements so they become seamlessly integrated.

Let there be light

Lighting sets the mood for your kitchen. Natural light should be your first priority- its benefits include vitamin D production, productivity, and even happiness. You can install skylights or extra windows to increase access to light. Ideally you want the light to be on your face while you're at the island - which is likely where you'll be spending most of your time in the kitchen.

Secondly come the light fixtures, which can also double as stylish decor. This is where you can let your creativity shine, by picking models and designs that suit the aesthetic you're going for. Additionally, you should consider hidden lighting for the stove and benchtops, so you're able to see exactly what you're cooking or reading when it's dark.

Use open or transparent storage for space

If your kitchen surface is compact, but you want the luxurious feeling of space, you can use your cupboards to help. Glass doors and open shelves both work to provide this by visualising more of the available space, with open shelves also increasing airflow.

Even so, try to keep your most cluttered or unattractive items out of view- whether that's under the sink or in the pantry is up to you. This will leave your room feeling just the right amount of 'lived in', but still clean and peaceful.

Designate a prep area

Preparation is where every meal begins - but many kitchens don't set space aside for just this. If you do, it allows for more cooks in the kitchen, avoids cross-contamination, and may speed up your workflow. Generally you want your prep area by the knives, fridge, and pantry - and away from the pots and pans.

Another benefit of having a workstation just for prep is that it reduces the spaces you need to clear up afterwards. Rather than having vegetable peelings all over the place, they'll be contained to a smaller area of the kitchen.

Consider cleaning

Across every big decision you make on kitchen fittings and fixtures, you should also think about how hard it will be to maintain. The edges, curves and corners of a baroque cupboard would be a nightmare to wipe a wine spill off, while marble countertops are a breeze in comparison.

The more delicate and complex the shapes and pieces of your kitchen are, the more time you'll have to spend cleaning, and the more money you'll have to spend maintaining them. But if you're brave - and committed - you can make anything work, even copper fixtures.

Conclusion