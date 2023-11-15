The Courier
McDonald's Cats set for semi-final showdown with Demons

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 15 2023 - 11:00am
Amy McDonald has been a key component in Geelong's rise, and first finals win, this season. Picture by Getty Images
A first finals win in the bank, former Redan footballer and Geelong star Amy McDonald is setting herself for arguably the greatest test of all, a semi-final against AFLW powerhouse Melbourne.

