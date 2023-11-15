McDonald's Cats set for semi-final showdown with Demons

A first finals win in the bank, former Redan footballer and Geelong star Amy McDonald is setting herself for arguably the greatest test of all, a semi-final against AFLW powerhouse Melbourne.
Despite losing full-forward Chloe Scheer, to what has been diagnosed as a cracked collarbone, in the opening minutes of last Sunday's elimination final against Essendon, the Cats were far too strong for the Bombers, slowing down in the last quarter, but getting the job done by 18 points.
But McDonald knows Sunday's clash with Melbourne - shock losers to North Melbourne in the opening final, where the Demons managed just one goal for the match - will be up against an opposition breathing fire.
"It's really exciting for us," she said. "We played Melbourne once, obviously they are an incredible team and have been for quite a few years now.
"They've done brilliantly with their list to keep a consistent playing group together. They know each other so well and their link up is incredible. They are very quick with a lot of talented players
"What we've learned from the first time we played is that we know we have to be at our best for four quarters to beat them, but we know it will be a tough one.
"They've had a couple of weeks where they haven't quite played their best footy, which they've admitted to, we'll have to be at our best."
McDonald said training would focus this week about what Geelong could do this week, but she admitted the team would also take a look at what North Melbourne did to hold the Demons out.
"I'm sure we'll sit down and unpick that a little bit, see what worked well for North Melbourne and what didn't work so well for Melbourne," she said. "But we need to primarily on our game against them during the season and what worked well for us, but also, what didn't work.
"We did stick with them last time for two-and-a-half quarters, so that should give us belief that our best footy can match them."
McDonald said Scheer's loss would force a restructure of the forward half.
"It's really unfortunate, you can't replace her and what she brings to the team," she said. "But unfortunately that's what finals footy sometimes brings, it brings opportunity for someone else.
"I think that's one of our strengths, we're not just reliant on one player or some individuals, we share the load, I think we have the stock to do that.
"We've got plenty of players there who are able to stand up and have their moment. If all of our forwards are firing, they will get the job done."
McDonald said the season has been a year of growth for the Cats.
"It would be surreal if we were able to get through, we're currently making history as it is, because the club had never won a final before," she said.
"We went into last week as though it was our round 11, if we win round 12, we get a chance to play round 13, that's how we are taking it.
"It would be incredible and a reward for effort for the entire club for what we have tried to build over the last couple of years, I really hope we are able to put on a really strong performance this week and we can walk off the field proud of our performance."
Geelong meets Melbourne at Ikon Park (Princes Park, Carlton) on Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm. The winner plays Brisbane in the preliminary final the following week. North Melbourne will host the winner of Adelaide and Sydney in the other preliminary final.
