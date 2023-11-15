'Diamond' touch in strong Ballarat High showing for ARIA awards

Musicians Michael Belsar and Sam Boon and prominent presenter Bridget Hustwaite headline a strong Ballarat contingent set to make a showing in the nation's preeminent music awards.
All three are Ballarat High School exports.
Ms Hustwaite, the former Triple J Good Nights host, will host the Australian Recording Industry Association's Red Carpet Diamond Edition alongside model Christian Wilkins before going backstage for broadcaster Stan with comedian Rhys Nicholson.
This coverage starts from 1.30pm on YouTube today, November 15.
G Flip bass guitarist, keyboard player and musical director Michael Belsar, is set to open the ARIAs. The Courier understands this is likely to be with two songs Belsar has composed.
The band, featuring the artist of the same name, has been nominated for six ARIAs, including best artist, best album and live Australian tour with Drummer.
G Flip has not long returned from a sold-out tour in the United States and has three shows coming up in London in January.
G Flip has also been a prominent act in the past two Spilt Milk music festivals in Ballarat.
Boon has been part of the team who worked on Sinj Clarke's album The Height Of Love, which has been nominated for a jazz ARIA.
Boon worked on the strings and horn arrangement for the album as well as playing saxophone.
Boon, a former Ballarat High student, moved back from Melbourne during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since his move back to Ballarat, Boon has opened a recording studio called Sunny South Studio and was also teaching.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.