Amoore opens college season with a bang, including a monster half-courter

Touted as a possible top-10 WNBA draft pick, Ballarat's Georgia Amoore has started her senior year with Virginia Tech in sparking form, hitting 31 points in just the second match of the season, highlighted by a buzzer-beating half-court bomb.
The 21-year-old senior helped the Hokies to an impressive victory in their opening match of the season with 14 points, but really hit her stride in the second match, despite her side going down to Iowa 80-76.
Amoore's 31-point match was highlighted by a half-court bomb which allowed her team to take an 18-15 lead at the first change.
But without fellow star Caitlin Clark in the side, the team wasn't quite able to get the dream start to the season, going down by four.
It's a big college season ahead for Amoore with the next match scheduled for Friday morning, Australian time against Houston Christian, followed by a clash with UNC Greensboro on Tuesday morning.
Earlier this month, leading sports publication ESPN declared Amoore a possibility of going inside the top 10 of next year's WNBA draft.
