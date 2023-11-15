The Couriersport
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Amoore opens college season with a bang, including a monster half-courter

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 15 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Amoore has started the season in fine form. Picture bu Getty Images
Georgia Amoore has started the season in fine form. Picture bu Getty Images

Touted as a possible top-10 WNBA draft pick, Ballarat's Georgia Amoore has started her senior year with Virginia Tech in sparking form, hitting 31 points in just the second match of the season, highlighted by a buzzer-beating half-court bomb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.