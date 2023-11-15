Top five things to do at Beaufort Show

All the country favourites will be back for what is the first back-to-normal Beaufort Agricultural Show since before the pandemic.
The show was flooded out last year and a successful postponed show was held in April but Beaufort Agricultural Society members are excited to return to traditional scheduling.
There are plenty of free family activities and demonstrations - outside show rides and showbags. This includes, but is not limited to: a mini-circus, a junior pet show, reptiles and dog jumps.
Beaufort Show is at Beaufort Recreation Reserve on Sunday, November 19, 9.30am to 4.30pm.
Beaufort is home to some of the nation's leading woodchoppers.
Geoff Carnes is a renowned contender while brothers Jack and Frazer Carnes have fast been making names for themselves in the game.
In 2020, Frazer became the youngest winner of Australia's richest handicap woodchop event, winning the $10,000 Eric Reece Memorial Thousands 300 millimetre standing block handicap at age 14.
WATCH HIM IN ACTION AT THE EVENT IN TASMANIA BELOW
The 'chop is one of the most hotly contested and crowd favourite spectacles at the Beaufort Show.
Beaufort Agricultural Society earned plenty of love from the region's horse circles in 2021 when, under pandemic restrictions, the show turned solely to horses.
As the only competition that year, the show could double its horse capacity to 300 contenders and give horse riders a then-rare chance to test their game in competitive action.
This is a favourite with plenty of city folk for a taste of country life up close.
Shearers love the chance to show off their skills to a crowd.
Sheeps' friendly foe, the sheep dog, will also be in action in dog trials, which are a major spectator drawcard.
If you are more there to admire the animals, also look out for prized cattle on display.
This is a first for Beaufort Agricultural Show - a best mullet competition for those with the most head-turning popularised hairstyle.
Mullet showdowns were introduced into the Ballarat show last year and Beaufort wants to tap into the trend.
Categories will be for juniors, older children, and open contenders.
Vegemite proved a specialised medium in its own right last year to celebrate the town's connections to Vegemite founder Cyril Callister, making 100 years since the Australian spread was invented.
Early 2023 entries are shaping up a return to traditional painting mediums.
The Beaufort art show will have a special opening night event with refreshments on Friday, from 6.30pm.
Beaufort's growing artisan scene will also be on display in photography, floral art, flower arrangements, crafts and cooking (think country sponges and scones) competitions. There will also be children's categories.
