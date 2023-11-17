A 'troubled' leaf of history you might not realise is growing in Lake Gardens

An old, restored photograph shows troubled boys digging in and planting trees in what the locals now call Central Park.
Lake Gardens resident Christine Allen says most people passing by, or taking children to the playground in the park, would be unaware of the rich history in this central spot.
Some buildings still stand from what most would have known as Lakeside Hospital, for the mentally unwell, and its previous iterations as a lunatic asylum or hospital for the insane in the now-leafy suburb Lake Gardens.
It is the trees planted during the area's time as a reformatory for boys more than 130 years ago that have grown into the spotlight.
Lake Gardens Action Group is lobbying for these trees to be added to City of Ballarat's exceptional tree register.
Ms Allen, who is a member of the action group, said this helped to identify and preserve the stories from Ballarat's otherwise hidden history.
A couple of Himalayan cypress but mostly oaks and elms are in focus in Central Park on St Cedars Grove. There are no signs or markings of significance other than the The Arches standing nearby, the old building that once housed the industrial school for reformatory boys, suggesting this was an old area.
Ms Allen said if it were not for the photo in nearby cafe Simply Breakfast, the story behind the trees would largely go unnoticed.
She has found when you walk the neighbourhood, you started to find significant established, towering trees in yards of private residences, offering a sense of the part of the city's living heritage.
Historians have described the self-sufficiency of the asylum, later Lakeside, including farmlands with a track through to Gillies Street.
Ms Allen said the tree register offered a celebration of significance and promoted awareness.
"We're lucky the City of Ballarat is interesting in preserving trees and succession planting; they see trees as an asset," Ms Allen said.
"If people are thinking about registering a tree, council might give advice on caring for it too."
City of Ballarat started replacing 70 of its most well-known trees, those in along the Avenue of Honour near Burrumbeet, in a bid to continue the legacy.
Each tree has been deemed to be at the end of their life, in decline or to have structural issues.
The City tallies about 4300 exception trees on its registry from across the municipality. All trees must meet at least three criteria to be considered exceptional.
Ms Allen hoped Lake Gardens Action Group could, in a small way, help to keep some of the area's exceptional stories alive.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said this list also helped in assessing the city's tree canopy target to reach 40 per cent of the city by 2040, under the urban forest action plan.
"It is incredible to see all the significant trees across our municipality, and to uncover some hidden gems in people's yards," Cr Hudson said.
