Thursday, 16 November 2023
BCA FIRST XI PREVIEW | Can Mounties keep the runs flowing against top side?

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:43pm
Mount Clear's Matt Ward has been in scintillating touch early in the season. Picture by Adam Trafford
Mount Clear's Matt Ward has been in scintillating touch early in the season. Picture by Adam Trafford

After being the only team to reach 200 runs last round, Mount Clear now has a big chance to confirm its finals credential across the next two weekends, up against the all-conquering Golden Point in the match of the round in BCA First XI cricket.

