Ballan gets two more recruits from BFNL club Darley

Ballan has secured two more recruits from Ballarat Football Netball League club Darley.
Jett Fuller and Ayden Tanner joins Blake Colley as newcomers from the Devils for 2024.
Fuller, who has played all his football with Darley, spent last season in the reserves, including two finals.
He made his senior debut in 2022, playing three games while still eligible for under-19s.
The 20-year-old kicked 48 goals, including five or more in a game four times.
The 202cm Tanner provide more senior experience.
He has graduated from the Devils' juniors, playing a couple of Western Jets games in the TAC Cup before making his senior debut in 2021.
He spent all 2022 in the seniors, but was unable to get a regular game at that level last season.
Along with Colley, who has been appointed as an assistant as part of a new-look coaching panel, also Bacchus Marsh games record-holder and premiership player Daniel Verden will also be in navy blue next season.
Velden has also been appointed an assistant coach after not playing at all this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.