'Depression and anxiety' follows victim of historic child sex abuse

The victim of historic child sex abuse has told a court of her ongoing trauma, and fear for the safety of her child in the aftermath of the incident.
The woman read a victim impact statement aloud at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday, November 15, during proceedings against a 54-year-old Alfredton man.
He pleaded guilty to a single charge of an indecent act with a child under the age of 16, stemming from a 1990 incident.
The 54-year-old was working as a cleaner for the victim's mother at the time of offence took place. The victim was nine-years-old at the time.
The court heard the girl had followed the man out to the back shed of her family's Ballarat residence, and while inside the man touched her genitalia.
The man was 40 years old at the time.
Police first interviewed the woman in relation to the offence in 2010, but it was not until later when she made a further statement to the police that charges were laid against the man.
In her statement read to the court, the woman spoke of struggling to keep employment due to the emotional damage inflicted by the indecent act in her childhood.
"Depression and anxiety have followed me through my teenage years," the woman said.
"I like to keep to myself and I am very protective of my daughter... I hope when the time is right I will be able to share what happened to me with her, so she understands the things that I do.
"Throughout the years I have worked with services to support me and my mental health. I will continue to do this so that my daughter and I can have the best possible life."
Judge John Smallwood said the offending was serious enough to put a fine out of the question.
"Realistically, it has to be a jail sentence, " the Judge said.
"This offending is too serious to even contemplate a monetary penalty."
The 54-year-old was handed a six month suspended prison sentence and placed on the sex offender registry for 15 years.
Judge Smallwood was blunt about what would have happened if the man had pled not-guilty.
"Had you gone to trial and lost, I would have locked you up," the Judge said.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
