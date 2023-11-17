CHFL recruiting update: Daylesford, Rokewood-Corindhap add more to lists

Jeremy Sheen is leaving Trentham in the MCDFNL to return to Daylesford next next year.
He will line up alongside his brother Mitch at the Central Highands Football League club where he played juniors.
Sheen made his senior debut with the Bulldogs as a teenager in 2013 and moved to Trentham in 2017.
He has played more than 70 senior games with the Saints.
ROKEWOOD-Corindhap has secured a widely travelled 206cm recruit to add badly needed height to its ruck division.
The CHFL club is hoping Geoff Jolly can fill an area it identified as needing a lft for next season.
Jolly is originally from Avoca and has also played with Tatyoon, Royal Park, Taylors Lake, Skipton, Beaufort and Western Rams at Rockbank, where he played 11 games this year.
