Teen denied bail after two sawn-off guns allegedly found in stolen car

An 18-year-old allegedly caught with a quantity of drugs, sawn-off rifles and stolen tools in a stolen car he ran from in the early hours of the morning in Ballarat has been denied bail.
The man, who cannot be named as he was a child at the time of the alleged offending, appeared at the Childrens' Court to apply for bail following his arrest.
The court was told at about 3.44am on October 14, a police car was following a blue Subaru Liberty driving through Sebastopol allegedly containing stolen registration plates.
The Subaru was allegedly stolen from a Carisbrook address on October 8.
Police were able to catch up to the vehicle at the intersection of Bells and Ross Creek roads, where they activated their lights to flag down the vehicle.
It was alleged the driver of the Subaru did not stop for the police, instead turning onto Cherry Flat Road and continuing down the middle of the road - with police turning on their sirens.
Police allege the driver continued for a while before slowing down, before jumping out and running off into a paddock.
The Subaru continued slowly and became bogged in the roadside.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a wallet containing identification documents of the then 17-year-old, three bum bags sowed in the passenger seat, and a set of scales in the glovebox.
Searching through the bags, police allegedly found an ice pipe, two ziplock bags containing methamphetamine, empty deal bags, a knife and razor blade, suboxone tablets and a diagnostic car tool spread between them.
At the scene police were unable to open the boot of the car, which was sent off for forensic examination.
Three days later it was alleged police found two sawn-off .22 calibre rifles inside of the boot alongside a pencil case containing 47 .22 rounds and 41 .223 rounds.
One of the rifles was alleged to have a scope and silencer attached to it.
Alongside the guns, police allegedly found a multiple new Kinchrome tool kits and other power tools believed to be stolen.
Police allegedly found the 18-year-old's palm print on the bonnet of the Subaru, and finger print on a clear plastic container in the boot of the car.
He was arrested on October 19 for an unrelated matter, during which police searched his mobile phone.
It was alleged that the data on the phone placed the 18-year-old near a mobile phone tower near the area the Subaru was abandoned on the night in question.
Police also allegedly found message exchanges between the 18-year-old and a 24-year-old co-accused regarding the incident, where they allegedly talked about leaving finger prints on the Subaru, and what police could find searching the car.
A lawyer for the 18-year-old called two witnesses, a woman who could monitor him if granted bail and a Youth Justice worker who had previously worked with him.
The court heard the 18-year-old would have an address available to him upon release from jail, and could engage with Youth Justice "immediately" upon returning to the community.
A magistrate denied the 18-year-old bail, referring to the strength of the police's case, pattern of disengagement with support services and lack of sufficient supervision if released.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.