BHBR REVIEW | Webbcona grabs 11 points in draw with top-team BMS

For the third time in four weeks BMS clashed with their closest rival on the ladder, but it was Saturday's match with Webbcona where the first cracks might have appeared.
In the match of the season to date, the two teams fought out a thrilling 74-all draw, but it was Webbcona who snatched valuable extras points, winning three of the four rinks.
Webbcona was led brilliant by skipper Ben McArthur and his team who doubled Michael Storey's team in a 24-12 results, Gary Johnson and Taylor Stewart hen held their nerve in a tight finish, scoring wins by two and one shot respectively.
BMS's only success came from Ryan Bedggood, but they would be happy he and his team had a day out, winning 24-9 to secure exactly the right amount of points to force a tied game.
After last week's shock defeat to Mount Xavier, Linton re-affirmed its top four credentials with an important win at home over Sebastopol.
Picking up three rinks out of four, Linton scored a confidence-boosting eight shot win with Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Grenfell and Brendan Williams all leading their side to solid wins. The one shining light for Sebastopol was Scott Roberts who was too strong for Craig Williams, winning 24-14.
Victoria was the club that saw the most benefit from the weekend's matches with Sebastopol's loss meaning it moved into the top four for the first time this season.
The premiers were too powerful and consistent for Ballarat, winning all four rinks in the 111-62. It was all one-way sailing for Victoria with Sunni Hayes, Barry Clark, Craig Ford and Benton Coad all skippering their sides to convincing win.
The loss to Ballarat was confounded by the fact Learmonth was able to pick up its second win of the season, snaring all 18 points against Creswick. There were no blow out results for Learmonth, just a consistent effort across the board which saw it win 76-62.
The victory moves Learmonth well away from the bottom of the ladder, now 33 points clear of Ballarat which will need to start winning soon, or face the very real likelihood of relegation.
Wins to both Heath Fumberger and Chris Smith were enough to give City Oval nine-shot win over Mount Xavier, winning 79-70.
William Rowe, Mark Powell, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 16 def Rebecca Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 14, Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 20 def Greg Peel, Richard Irwin, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 17, Jake Mullane, Liz Bourke, Adam McCormack, Mick Casey 17 def Bruce Andrews, Rebecca Cooper, Trevor Booth, Stephen Hepworth 13, Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 23 def Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 18
Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 33 def Kathryn Avery, Stevo Murnane, David Eastman, Stan Barnett 14, Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 29 def Aaron Peterson, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 11, Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 25 def Michael Calagari, Rhiannon Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 19, Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 24 def John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell Heather Hopkinson 18
David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 24 def Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 9, Neil Morris, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 12 def by Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 24, Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 21 def by Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 22, Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 17 def by Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 19
Stewart Williams, Shayne Ellis, Danny Pridham, Craig Williams 14 def by David Ellis, Tim Beacham, Alan Jones, Scott Roberts 24, Glenn Landers, Chris Fletcher, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 20 def Fred Reus, Brian Johnson, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 18, Malcom Worthy, Roy Broughton ,James Steven, Fraser, Brendan Williams 21 def Kevin Lynch, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Will Matthews 12, Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Brendan Vandenberg 25 def Anthony Beacham, Bruce Carter, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 18
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 20 def Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Ray Bellingham, Jack McDonald 13, Peter Cameron, Robert Edwards, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts 16 def by Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 23, Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 24 def Stacey Forrest, Neil Dart, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 13, Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Gavin Mann 19 def by Stephen Blood, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 21
BMS 101 (points), +99 (score difference), WEBBCONA 86, +69, LINTON 80, +6, VICTORIA 74, +99, City Oval 70, +39, Sebastopol 67, +88, Creswick 53, -42, Mount Xavier 46, -46, Learmonth 43, -85, Ballarat 10, -227
