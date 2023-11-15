Police convoy coming up freeway - but its not what you think

Children with cancer and their siblings will be able to get up and close and personal with a couple of helicopters during this year's Cops 'N' Kids camp in Ballarat.
Classic police vehicles - complete with retired officers in uniforms of the era - will head up the Western Freeway on Friday morning, escorting several Victoria Police coaches..
Once they get to Ballarat airport, they will start a weekend of rides, food and animals galore.
"It's just something nice to do. You put a smile on someone's face," retired Ballarat sergeant John Moloney said.
"It's good for the kids, the families - and it gives members four days of doing something really positive for everyone."
This year the group of 60 children - aged five to eight - will jump on a Ballarat paddlesteamer for the first time.
The group will use police bus coaches to get from Melbourne's CBD, complete with a convoy of classic highway patrol cars and divvy vans featuring drivers in uniforms from the era.
The retired sergeant couldn't quite convince the police air wing to make the trip - but two private helicopters from Geelong will fly up to give the group joyrides over Ballarat.
The group will also head to Sovereign Hill and the Regent Cinemas.
"A lot of volunteers have given their time up to do this," he said.
"That includes the people who organise the food and do the planning.
"It's a massive team effort.
"But when we see the look on the kids' faces, it feels like we've won Tattslotto every day.
"It's the winning ticket."
The Challenge charity co-ordinates the children, siblings and carers, while police provide transport.
The camp is provided at no cost to families
"I really want to thank the carers and volunteers," he said.
"When you have 60 kids - sometimes with complex needs - you rely heavily on them to make sure the kids are looked after."
Retired sergeant Moloney said Cops 'n' Kids was about giving children fun experiences in a friendly, safe, and welcoming environment.
"It's creating memories to last a lifetime," he said.
"It also allows families of these seriously ill children some respite from their everyday anxieties and caring responsibilities."
Cops 'N' Kids has developed from one camp a year for 16 children in 1996 to now providing two camps a year: one in November for over 60 children and another in February specifically for Ballarat and district families.
"We're very appreciative of the support we have from everyone.
"Without that support we wouldn't be able to do this.
"It's the Ballarat and surrounding community that keeps Cops 'N' Kids going."
