A delightful dawn chorus in Roger's backyard as summer approaches

The dawn chorus is a term used for an early-morning time of birdsong that is given before proper daylight.
Particularly in springtime, the dawn chorus is very apparent, with numerous birds singing and calling. It lasts until full daylight occurs, when the birds that have been singing can see to collect their first food for the day.
The chorus is more obvious in forested places. In towns and cities, where fewer species live, it is less apparent, sometimes involving just a few blackbirds, wattlebirds and magpies and a couple of others.
At the start of this month, the dawn chorus at our home commenced at 5.44am, with the first blackbird song. Within a couple of minutes, quite rapidly, New Holland and yellow-faced honeyeater, magpie and red wattlebird joined in.
By 5.49am, there were white-naped honeyeater, eastern spinebill, kookaburra and shining bronze-cuckoo calling as well, to be followed by little raven.
At 6.03am the grey currawong and rufous whistler added their calls and singing to the already very busy chorus as the morning light increased.
Next were the high-pitched superb fairy-wren and grey fantail, starting ten minutes after the first blackbird. Silvereye and white-throated treecreeper added their voices five minutes later, with daylight increasing noticeably, but no bird movements yet noticed.
Grey shrike-thrush and brown thornbill were heard at 6.04am, a full 20 minutes after the first blackbird started. This was probably about the end of the proper dawn chorus, but brush bronzewing and long-billed corella were heard ten minutes later and rainbow lorikeet and crimson rosella another four minutes into the morning. The last three of these were already on the move.
The main part of that morning's dawn chorus lasted for approximately 20 minutes - a very busy time indeed, as birds called from their night-time perches at the start of the day.
After that, they got on with their business of feeding, with a much-reduced amount of singing to be heard.
There is little in the way of a proper dawn chorus in the non-spring months.
A couple of recent visits to Wombat Forest revealed a surprising number of cabbage white butterflies. These are not native insects, so their abundance in the native forest was unexpected.
Many were sipping nectar from matted pratia and other low-growing wildflowers. Food-plants for their caterpillars are in the brassica (cabbage) family, very few of which grow in the native forest.
In a couple of weeks, the common brown butterfly will live up to its name for a few months in the Wombat Forest and in all local forested country.
I'm curious to know what plant is this? It has blossomed into a robust bush. When the flowers die back there is an almost 'Tennis Ball' in size seed cluster.
C.B. Brown Hill.
This is called salsify, and it's an introduced weed, native to Europe and Asia.
It usually grows on roadsides, non-native grassland and waste places.
As you have observed, it produces a very large, light-brown dandelion-like seedhead, and it is in fact in the daisy family, the same family as the dandelion.
The flowers are often darker than those in your photo, being an unusual shade of dull pinkish-purple. It is now coming towards the end of its main flowering season.
Salsify has a fleshy taproot, said to taste like oysters, and giving rise to another name of oyster plant.
Its botanical name is Tragopogon porrifolius. It is best removed because of its weedy nature.
