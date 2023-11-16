The Courier
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Events

RoadNats return to Ballarat for one last celebration

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 16 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
world cahmpions Alanna Forster and Oscar Chamberlain are excited about one last RoadNats in Ballarat in January. Picture by Greg Gliddon
world cahmpions Alanna Forster and Oscar Chamberlain are excited about one last RoadNats in Ballarat in January. Picture by Greg Gliddon

Under-19 world champion Oscar Chamberlain has never known a AusCycling RoadNats not in Ballarat, which is why he is determined to the enjoy the ride up Mount Buninyong in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help