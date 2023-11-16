RoadNats return to Ballarat for one last celebration

Under-19 world champion Oscar Chamberlain has never known a AusCycling RoadNats not in Ballarat, which is why he is determined to the enjoy the ride up Mount Buninyong in January.
The Canberran has been a regular on the slopes of Mount Buninyong throughout his young life, riding up and down alongside the professionals as a child, in a hope that one day, he might be able to join them.
A fourth-placing in this year's under-23 road race, before taking out the time-trial, has made Chamberlain feel like he belongs.
In Ballarat to help launch next January's 21st, and 18th consecutive, and at this stage last RoadNats in Ballarat, Chamberlain said the city had a special place in his heart.
"Watching as a little guy, all of them compete and then coming up to Mount Buninyong, just to cheer on the guys from Canberra, to have my time and to race on the course has always been super special," he said.
"It's a special time of the year the nationals, it's definitely one of my favourite races on the calendar, I'm going to enjoy the next one.
"I'd always come up with my family and friends to support the Canberrans, I was pretty eager, I'd grab my bike and race up the mountain next to the elite, thinking I could do it myself, but only could do that for a couple of laps before I got puffed, so to actually race it is very special."
Chamberlain said Mount Buninyong was always the pinnacle for Australian cyclists. "To race there will be special again," he said.
"I didn't quite get the result I wanted in the road race, fourth isn't the end of the world, but I did want the stripes, but to bounce back and have a top TT was a great result."
Joining Chamberlain to help launch the event was Ballarat's own world champion Alanna Forster.
"I think Ballarat is pretty special for everyone in the cycling community. It's been going on here longer than Oscar has been alive and I think I was probably just out of nappies as well when it started," she said.
"It's rich in history and it's something that means a lot to the town. Cycling has been here for generations, the Ballarat-Sebastopol club started in the late 1800s, there's been iconic races in Ballarat, there's still a lot of racing that goes on.
"There's a big community here who supports the nationals, it wouldn't be the spectacle without the people who watch it."
Forster has returned to racing after a major car accident to win a track world championship, said it was the support of the likes of major sponsor Federation University's sports science and her club that had given her the inspiration to come back after four months in hospital and another five months off the bike.
"I love racing my bike and I couldn't do it for nine months, to have that community support around you was pretty special, it's been a lot of emotional and physical support.
"I've had a lot of bio-mechanical challenges to sit comfortably on a bike and just to be able to pedal, to have that support has been great. It was RoadNats last time that I finally got a chance to see everyone again, it was my real motivating factor to get back on my bike, I love racing my bike."
AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner said the decision to leave Ballarat was based around offering other opportunities across the country. She said while a 2025 host been decided upon, it would not be announced until after January's event.
"We've seen it as a good opportunity to grow the event, Ballarat has done a great job over 21 years in having the event growing up in Ballarat," she said. "I think the event will continue to improve. We do want to come back but we see this move as the next step in the evolution of the sport.
"Plans are in place for 2025, we'll announce that after the 2024 event. We've always said when we've spoken to the City of Ballarat is 'we want to come back'. Ballarat is the spiritual home, we will be back."
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson after 21 years, it felt like a child growing up.
"Look what's come of it, we've sent a benchmark in terms of the course, the expectation of the crowd," he said. "We understand that moving around is a good thing for the sport, it gives other disciplines a different opportunity to show their strengths.
"The nature of good child is that it does come home and I'm sure the RoadNats will come back on the periodic basis and once again show the investment that has gone into it over a lot of years."
