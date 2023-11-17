The day my life changed: Kristy's journey after suicide loss

The following information includes discussion about suicide. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is in crisis or experiencing thoughts of self-harm, please seek immediate support from a professional or contact emergency services.
On November 16, 2005 my life as I knew it changed forever, never to be the same again.
This is the day I found my husband after he had taken his own life. In that instant everything changed.
Suddenly, I was thrown into this unknown world of grief and loss. It hit me like a lightning bolt, leaving me reeling in disbelief and despair.
This was something I had never experienced before and I had no idea how to navigate my way through this, let alone know how to support two young children through their grief at the same time.
The weight of navigating this uncharted territory of bereavement seemed insurmountable.
Despite the unwavering support from family and friends, the stigma and discomfort surrounding suicide created an additional layer of isolation, leaving me feeling adrift in my sorrow.
As supportive as my family and close friends were, they were also navigating their way through this and didn't know how to provide the support I was so desperately seeking. I could tell that they were uneasy using the word suicide or mentioning my dearly departed Matthew's name.
As good as their intentions were this awkwardness rippled out from them and ultimately impacted on the stigma and shame I was already experiencing. If only they had of known what to say and do to support me.
I searched and searched for years to find suicide bereavement support in Ballarat to no avail.
In the absence of specialised support for suicide bereavement in my area, I grappled with the unknown, desperately seeking resources and guidance to steer my family through the aftermath of my husband's tragic death.
The absence of such support heightened my struggles and eventually led me to battle with my own thoughts of suicide, facing the torment of a choice that no one should ever have to contemplate.
If only I had someone who had been through this that could help me, someone that had walked in these shoes and survived, someone that had lived this hell and could tell me "you'll get through this I promise".
I was aware of StandBy Support After Suicide at the time, however, unfortunately this was only in Queensland at that stage. What I would've given to have the support from an organisation that specialises in suicide bereavement and how that may have changed the trajectory of the next few years of struggles with my grief and loss.
More importantly, StandBy would've also been able to provide me and my family with the resources we desperately needed to navigate this new normal we were now living in.
The establishment of specialised support services like StandBy Support After Suicide in western Victoria not only bridged a critical gap but also illuminated the path toward healing and recovery.
By valuing the wisdom and experience of those who have navigated this harrowing path, the program serves as a beacon of hope, breaking the silence and stigma that shroud suicide bereavement.
I was fortunate enough to turn my lived experience into a new career path, and in March of 2022 was appointed the role as the StandBy regional coordinator for western Victoria based in Ballarat.
I am now able to offer the support, connections and resources to our local community and beyond, with an amazing evidence-based national program that truly values the knowledge and insight of those of us with a lived experience of suicide bereavement.
My hope is that my story can be a reminder that from the darkest moments, one can emerge resilient, stronger, and capable of lending a hand to others navigating similar journeys.
My transformation from a grieving widow battling my own thoughts of self-harm to a beacon of support embodies the healing power of seeking and offering help.
Through shared experiences, compassionate understanding, and dedicated support, together, survivors of suicide loss can rewrite their narratives, reclaim their strength, and defy the shadows of stigma.
My journey stands as a testament to the importance of seeking help, finding strength in community, and illuminating the path to hope for those grappling with the aftermath of suicide loss.
From one survivor to another - you are not alone in your grief journey.
There are others who have gone through the same and come out stronger.
Together, we can break the silence and stigma surrounding suicide and support survivors of suicide loss.
With heartfelt sympathy and in shared remembrance,
Kristy
If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling triple-zero .
Help is also available, but not limited to one of these services:
