Australia's biggest ever joust at Kryal Castle this weekend

The day the Queen opened the Opera House, there were knights jousting for a princess in suburbia.
The sport has just turned 50 in Australia - even though its been a thing in northern France for close to 800 years.
Jousting was first recorded in the Sydney suburb of Wahroonga in 1973 - and this weekend's Victorian Medieval Festival will be a celebration of a sport now pushing for Commonwealth Games status.
Festival creative director Andrew McKinnon said Kryal Castle would host a whopping four jousting sessions under sunny skies over the weekend - and although Saturday's even was close to a sell-out, some tickets were still available for Sunday.
"This will be the biggest ever jousting tournament in Australia," he said.
"There'll be 12 different jousters.
"Normally in a competition like this you would have six to eight.
"Four of them are women.
"This is very much an equal opportunity sport. In fact many of the women have grown up riding horses - which really is the hardest part of jousting.
"All this interest shows the sport is growing."
John and Peter Harris - two brothers from Narrabri - are regarded as the fathers of Australian jousting.
They moved to Sydney in 1973 and took their sport with them - performing with the Ancient Medieval Martial Arts Society (AMMAS).
Late in 1973 the British Jousting Society toured Australia, led by UK stuntman the late Max Diamond, who had already appeared in episodes of Doctor Who (1970) and The Goodies (1973).
Work to build Kryal Castle began in 1972 - and by 1974, the attraction was hosting jousting for hoardes of tourists.
Original performers included Bob Melham - also known as Sir Robert of Exeter - the father of current top jockey Ben Melham.
Stuntman George Novak also jousted at Leigh Creek - and later went on to play police officer Scuttle in Mad Max.
Ms McKinnon said Kryal was now regarded as the home of Australian Jousting.
"In those early days the aesthetic was very much akin to the movie Ivanhoe," he said.
"The lances being used at this time were solid Tasmanian Oak - brutal!"
Since then a World Jousting Championship has been formed - with Ballarat's Phil Leitch winning several times and the tournament broadcast by Fox Sports.
In 2016, the Order of the Star was formed - to work towards maintaining the high standards of Australian jousting.
The Order is based at Kryal Castle - and Mr McKinnon said it was now bearing fruit, with a high standard of talent competing at national level.
Meanwhile the giant catapult launched at last year's Victorian Medieval Festival will be in action this weekend - as watermelons, pumpkins and other projectiles are smashed on the arena.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.