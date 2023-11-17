Run For a Cause: all you need to know, including Santa's visit

If you are looking for a way to reinforce your status on Santa's nice list, this could be it.
A final call-out has been made on the city's largest charity fun run event, Run For A Cause, with all efforts supporting Ballarat Christmas Appeal.
Santa himself has confirmed he will be on-site to meet participants in the event village from about 9am on run day, November 19.
The Courier understands Mr Claus has been hoping to hear some humble Christmas wishes, especially amid rising living costs. Doing this event and helping those most in need in the community can definitely help stay on Santa's nice list.
Event organisers from The Ballarat Foundation are confident participation numbers will top last year, in which the event returned from a pandemic hiatus.
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales said his team was excited about Sunday's event, not just for people to get out running and walking on a new course, but because this would be a much-needed celebration of community.
"We've endured tough times in the past three years...in what we've seeing and what our charity partners have been seeing, there is a really significant need," Mr Eales said. "We're so appreciative of the generosity in community, those coming out to run for a great cause and great celebration."
The weather is shaping up for an expected top of 26 degrees and sunny, and this should provide mild conditions for runners and walkers.
Ballarat Community Health allied health manager Kristen Kelly has said the "generally flat course" would be fine for anyone thinking about making a last-minute dash to the start line.
Ms Kelly said most people could walk or run-walk the course, even if they had not been training.
To re-visit some top advice from Lucas kindergarten children, wear good shoes - Payton suggested Barbie runners; classmate Rupert suggested Melbourne Demons-branded kicks.
WHAT: Run For A Cause, Sunday November 19.
COURSES: 12-kilometre, six-kilometre and, for children, a one-kilometre dash.
Courses are new for 2023 with a start from outside Ballarat Community Health's Lucas base and a finish outside Coltman Plaza.
The six and 12km routes take in Remembrance Drive and the Arch of Victory with the longer course also featuring Ballarat-Skipton Rail Trail and Lucas streets.
THE CAUSE: Ballarat Christmas Appeal. The Ballarat Foundation, which facilitates the appeal with support from 3BA, ensures all money raised directly supports Ballarat families via frontline welfare organisations The Salvation Army, Uniting Ballarat, St Vincent de Paul Society and Anglicare.
When the appeal launched on November 1, charities were reporting a significant uptick in demand for emergency food relief, breakfast programs and financial aid for bills.
REGISTRATIONS: ballaratfoundation.org.au by Saturday, November 18, 10pm. Every participant will receive a medal and the 12km and 6km events will be timed. Finishers' names for the 12km and 6km events will be published via thecourier.com.au.
BIB PICK-UPS: Final bib pick-up is at Coltman Plaza, Lucas on Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, from the registration tent on event day, from 7am.
SCHEDULE:
7am - event village opens
8am - 12km start
9am - Santa arrives (he is on site until 11am)
10am - The Y Kids' Dash
10.20am - 6km start
1pm - events village closes
EVENTS VILLAGE HIGHLIGHTS: children's activities, face painting, Lucas Community Garden tips and activities, food vans.
PARKING: people are encouraged to park on surrounding streets, such as Dyson Drive, Merz Street and Eleanor Drive.
ROAD CLOSURES: Dyson Drive between Coltman Plaza Drive and Remembrance Drive. Traffic management will be in place at the Eleanor Drive and Remembrance Drive intersection. Detours will be in place between Ballarat Link Road and Ballarat Ring Road. Outbound lanes of Sturt Street/Remembrance Drive will be closed.
Residents will be able to access their estates at designated points. Details: ballaratfoundation.org.au.
