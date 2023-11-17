The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Let the AFL lottery begin as nervous youngsters wait for draft night

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(From left) Joel Freijah, Luamon Lual, George Stevens and Lachie Charleson are among the GWV Rebels who are a possibility of being drafted into the AFL next week. We speak to all four heading into the massive week.
(From left) Joel Freijah, Luamon Lual, George Stevens and Lachie Charleson are among the GWV Rebels who are a possibility of being drafted into the AFL next week. We speak to all four heading into the massive week.

Aaron Cadman at one, Ben Hobbs 10-15, Sam Butler 20-25, the GWV Rebels have traditionally had a fair idea where their players might land in the AFL Draft, but this year, it's very much a lottery according to boys head coach David Loader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.