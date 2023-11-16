Pykes Creek freeway safety upgrade safe from government cuts - for now

Years after the federal government announced millions of dollars to realign the Western Freeway at Pykes Creek, the project can finally continue after surviving a government infrastructure review.
The now-$13 million project, first announced in July 2020, aims to rebuild a section of the Ballarat-bound freeway where vehicles climb up a hill after the Pykes Creek Reservoir bridge.
It has been the scene of multiple crashes, and claimed the life of 21-year-old Nik Barbara in 2016.
The federal government's infrastructure minister, Ballarat MP Catherine King, announced a 90-day independent review in May of everything the government had committed to build, citing a mess left by the former government and increasing cost pressures.
The 90-day review was released Thursday, more than 200 days later.
The review cuts more than 80 projects across Australia, and seeks cost-savings for others, but some redistributed funding was also announced.
For Ballarat, as well as keeping the Pykes Creek realignment alive, it means the Ballarat Intermodal Freight Hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone will continue, plus a $1 million "traffic calming" upgrade at Wendouree train station.
There will also be an additional $100 million to finally finish upgrade the Western Highway between Ballarat and Stawell, which will take the project to
"Further planning" for the Western Rail Plan, which could see much-needed upgrades to the Ballarat train line past Melton, including potentially electrifying and quadruplicating the line, is also included.
However, plans for Geelong fast rail were cut, as were upgrades to the Western Freeway at the M80 Ring Road - decisions that were immediately attacked by the federal opposition.
In a statement, Senator Sarah Henderson said the cuts were a "shocking betrayal" for Victorian commuters.
Minister King said the cut projects were "undeliverable".
"Following consultation with the States and Territories, we now have a forward plan of projects that are properly planned and targeted to unlock significant economic, social and environmental objectives," she said in a statement.
There are no timeframes included for the projects.
Read the full report below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.